Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Tylenol For Alleged False Advertising
In the Thursday filing, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the makers of Tylenol of false advertising because the painkiller is promoted as safe to use during pregnancy.
ABC News:
Texas Asks Judge For Restraining Order Against Tylenol Maker To Stop It From Advertising That Drug Is Safe
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a federal judge to issue a restraining order against the makers of Tylenol to force them to immediately stop advertising to consumers that in consultation with a doctor the pain reliever is safe for pregnant women and young children to use. Paxton made the request in a Thursday filing, one week after he sued the drug's makers, Johnson & Johnson and its corporate spin-off Kenvue, claiming that they deceptively marketed the over-the-counter medication to pregnant women despite alleged links to autism and other disorders. (McDuffie, 11/6)
WUSF:
Uthmeier Lawsuit Accuses Planned Parenthood Of False Advertising About Abortion Drugs
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Planned Parenthood of falsely advertising that abortion medication is “safer than Tylenol.” (11/6)
WUSF:
Florida Bill Could Lead To Suits Over Vaccine Ads
House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday filed proposals that could lead to lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers that advertise in Florida. The identical bills (HB 339 and SB 408), filed by Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, and Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would allow people to sue manufacturers if they are harmed by vaccines advertised in the state. (11/6)
The Baltimore Sun:
The Arc Baltimore Expands Services Into Anne Arundel County
The Arc Baltimore — a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities — is expanding its services beyond its traditional base of Baltimore City and Baltimore County into Anne Arundel County, effective immediately. (Byrne, 11/6)
The Colorado Sun:
How Medicaid Cuts Will Hurt Parents Of People With Disabilities
Kathy Fieber cannot rest. When she has taken her eyes off her son in the past 25 years, he has eaten the foam that covered the springs on the trampoline, ingested the carpeting and swallowed a necklace. (Brown, 11/6)
The 19th:
States Are Quietly Cutting Child Care Funding — And Families Are Out Of Options
For the past year, families in need of child care assistance in Indiana have been sitting on a waitlist that has ballooned from 3,000 to 30,000 kids. It’s still climbing — and no one is coming off of it. (Carrazana, 11/6)