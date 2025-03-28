The Nearly Eradicated Murine Typhus Is Making A Comeback, CDC Says
Most cases of the flea-borne disease are cropping up in Texas and California, and it may be due to cat fleas finding a new host — possums. Other outbreak news includes new genetic identifiers for measles cases; a rise in yellow fever cases in the Americas; and more.
MedPage Today:
Clinicians Should Be On The Lookout For Murine Typhus, CDC Says
A flea-borne disease that was once largely eradicated from the U.S. may be making a resurgence, CDC researchers said during a clinician-focused call on Thursday. Murine typhus became so rare after public health efforts against it in the 1940s that it eventually stopped being a nationally notifiable disease. But now, cases are on the rise in two states that actively monitor the disease -- Texas and California -- and the illness may be going undiagnosed, experts said. (Fiore, 3/27)
CIDRAP:
WHO Alert On US Measles Outbreak Adds New Genetic Details
The WHO said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 128 measles genetic sequences. Texas submitted 92 identical sequences that belong to the D8 genotype. Ten identical sequences have been reported from New Mexico, and one sequence matching the Texas outbreak virus has been reported from Kansas. Five distinct B3 genotype sequences have been reported from eight other states. "The source of this outbreak is unknown. Currently, there is no evidence of decreased vaccine effectiveness or changes in the virus that would result in increased severity," the WHO said. (Schnirring, 3/27)
CIDRAP:
Pan American Health Organization Warns Of Increase In Yellow Fever Cases
Yellow fever cases in the Americas are increasing, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said yesterday in an epidemiologic alert. Officials have confirmed 131 cases this year in four countries, 53 of them fatal, for a 40% case-fatality rate. This is roughly 70 more cases than PAHO reported in early February. (Soucheray, 3/27)