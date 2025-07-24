Thimerosal-Containing Flu Vaccines No Longer OK In US, Kennedy Decides

The change won't affect most people seeking the flu vaccine because thimerosal is not added to single-dose vials; it's added only to multidose vials to prevent bacteria from growing. The HHS secretary made the decision because a CDC director, who typically does so, has not been installed.

The New York Times: RFK Jr. Rescinds Endorsement Of Flu Vaccines With Preservative Falsely Linked To Autism

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday formally rescinded federal recommendations for all flu vaccines containing thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative that the anti-vaccine movement has falsely linked to autism. The decision cements a move last month by vaccine advisers whom Mr. Kennedy named to the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices after abruptly firing all 17 previous members. (Mandavilli, 7/23)

The Washington Post: All The Ways Your Access To Vaccines Has Changed Under RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership at Health and Human Services has led to changes in vaccine recommendations and access, sparking concerns among medical experts. (Sun, Weber and Roubein, 7/24)

NBC News: Do Fluoride Supplements Harm Children? FDA Panel Discussion Turns Into Heated Debate

A meeting Wednesday at the Food and Drug Administration about fluoride supplements became, at one point, a contentious back-and-forth over whether the ingestible tablets harm children’s microbiomes or play a vital role in helping protect them from tooth decay. Pediatric dentists consider the chewable tablets, available only by prescription, as particularly important for families who live in areas without fluoride in drinking water, who don’t have dental insurance or who can’t afford regular visits to dentists. (Edwards, 7/24)

Bloomberg: HHS, FDA, USDA Open Debate On How To Define Ultra-Processed Foods

Three US agencies on Wednesday announced plans to formally open debate over how to define the term “ultra-processed” food, which is sure to prompt fierce lobbying from companies eager to exempt their products from the distinction. The Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture are jointly asking for public feedback regarding the establishment of a uniform definition for ultra-processed food. (Cohrs Zhang and Peterson, 7/24)

Idaho Capital Sun: As US Health Secretary RFK Jr. Visits Idaho, Gov. Little Signs MAHA Proclamation

Standing next to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday declared next month as “Keep Idaho Healthy Month.” Kennedy, also known as RFK Jr., called Idaho the “home of medical freedom.” He is visiting Idaho to talk with state officials about work to promote his movement called Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA, and to celebrate Idaho’s progress on it, officials for the Idaho governor’s office said. (Pfannenstiel, 7/23)

In related news —

Axios: MAHA-Inspired Coke Shift Isn't A Health Win, Nutritionists Say

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be correct that high-fructose corn syrup is a driver of obesity and other chronic disease, but physicians and food experts say alternatives like sugar cane and beet sugar also lead to weight gain and bad outcomes. "These one ingredient changes don't make these foods healthy," said Marion Nestle, professor emeritus of nutrition and public health at New York University. "They're not going to make any difference unless they change the dietary intake of what people are eating." (Goldman, 7/23)

Bloomberg: Coke’s New Cane-Sweetened Soda Risks Upending Sugar Supplies

After four decades drinking Coca-Cola sweetened with corn syrup, Americans are going to get the chance to buy the soda made from domestic cane sugar. But whether US farmers can meet that demand is unclear. Coca-Cola Co. said Tuesday it will launch the new Coke variety this fall, a week after President Donald Trump said the company had agreed to start using the sweetener. (Peng, 7/23)

Stat: Hidden Benefit In Kennedy Push For Med School Nutrition Training

Everyone agrees that diet is important to good health. And yet fewer than a third of medical students receive the recommended minimum of 25 hours of nutrition education, and more than half report receiving no formal education on the topic at all. That’s why health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be pushing on an open door with his plans to require medical schools to include nutrition education in their curricula or else lose federal funding. (Todd, 7/24)

