Top Vaccine Panel To Meet This Month To Debate Covid Shots, Others
But Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has asked that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices postpone its meeting until "serious allegations ... about the meeting agenda, membership, and lack of scientific process" can be investigated. Plus, more about the limitations on the covid vaccine.
CIDRAP:
ACIP To Review COVID, Hep B, And MMRV Vaccine Recommendations At September Meeting
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted the agenda for the upcoming meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The ACIP meeting, to be held on September 18 and 19 at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, will include discussions and possible votes on recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines; hepatitis B vaccine; measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine; and respiratory syncytial virus. The ACIP will also provide updates on its work groups. (Dall, 8/28)
CBS News:
CVS And Walgreens Limit Access To COVID Vaccines As Required By Some State Guidelines
CVS and Walgreens are now requiring a prescription or are not offering COVID-19 vaccines in some states as the companies attempt to follow state guidelines that require approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all seniors, but only for younger adults and children with health conditions. In a statement, CVS said the pharmacy chain cannot vaccinate those even with a prescription in Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico due to state laws and regulations. (Frazier, 8/29)
CNN:
These Are The Conditions That Make You Eligible For An Updated Covid-19 Vaccine
This year’s updated Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for adults 65 and older and younger people with certain medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of a severe Covid-19 infection. (Howard, 8/31)
The New York Times:
N.Y.C. Covid Cases Appear To Be Rising. So Are Inquiries On Vaccines
Patients are inundating some New York City medical practices with messages that they are experiencing Covid symptoms amid a late-summer surge of coronavirus infections and the appearance of a new variant. At the same time, patients are peppering medical providers with questions about whether they qualify to receive a coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration released new vaccine restrictions. (Latson, 8/29)
KFF Health News:
Listen: As Kids Head Back To School, Parents Sort Out Confusion Over Vaccine Access
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, replaced the members of a federal vaccine advisory committee in June. The committee plays an important role in recommending vaccines, and its guidance influences the coverage decisions insurance companies make. (Fortiér, 9/2)
Also —
CIDRAP:
US COVID-19 Levels Continue To Climb Gradually
Data on US COVID-19 activity continue to reflect low but increasing levels of illness, with activity increasing in most parts of the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest update. The agency said the epidemic trend for the disease is growing in 16 states and likely growing in 14 others, plus in Washington, DC. (Wappes, 8/29)
CIDRAP:
Years Lived With Disability May Signal Long-COVID Risk, Global Researchers Say
Years lived with disability (YLDs) may be an early indicator of long-COVID risk, especially in low-resource communities where persistent symptoms are underreported, per data collected from the height of the pandemic. (Van Beusekom, 8/27)