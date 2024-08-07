Trans Prisoners In Connecticut Entitled To Gender Care, US District Court Rules
Meanwhile, a Franklin County, Ohio, judge upheld a law banning gender-affirming care. Separately, The Hill reports a group of Republican lawmakers are pushing the NCAA to "update" its rules to ban trans women from women's sports.
The CT Mirror:
CT Prisons Must Provide Gender-Affirming Care, Court Rules
After a five-year legal battle, the U.S. District Court recently ruled that transgender people incarcerated in Connecticut prisons are entitled to gender-affirming health care. (Pohly, 8/7)
The Washington Post:
Ohio Judge Upholds Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
A judge upheld a law Tuesday that bans gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio, keeping it among the nearly two-dozen states that have levied similar restrictions in recent years and drawing criticism from advocates who say the statute infringes on transgender peoples’ rights. Franklin County Judge Michael J. Holbrook wrote in the ruling that recourse for those “dissatisfied with the General Assembly’s determinations must be exercised through their vote as opposed to the judicial system.” (Kaur and Lee, 8/6)
The Hill:
GOP Lawmakers Push NCAA To Ban Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports
A group of GOP lawmakers pushed the NCAA in a Tuesday letter to “update” its “student-athlete participation policy to require that only biologically female students participate in women’s sports.” “Amid the Biden-Harris administration’s unprecedented assault on Title IX, we write to urge the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to update your student-athlete participation policy to require that only biologically female students participate in women’s sports,” the letter, addressed to NCAA President Charlie Baker and signed by GOP senators including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), Katie Britt (Ala.) and Joni Ernst (Iowa), reads. (Suter, 8/6)