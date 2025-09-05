Trump Administration To Distribute Gilead’s New HIV Meds To Millions
As plans for PEPFAR's future move forward, up to 2 million people in lower-income countries will receive Gilead Sciences' HIV prevention drugs. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports how reinstated CDC staff were tasked with dismantling their own departments, including the Division of HIV Prevention.
Stat:
Trump Administration Confirms Plan For PEPFAR To Distribute Gilead's New HIV Prevention Drug
After months of uncertainty, the Trump administration confirmed that it will work with Gilead Sciences and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to provide a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug to up to 2 million people in low- and middle-income countries. (Silverman and Mast, 9/4)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
CDC Workers Rehired, Then Told To Shut Down HIV Division
When the nation’s top public health agency in June reinstated more than 460 laid-off workers at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not everyone walked back into the job they had abruptly exited just a few months before. Instead, many — particularly in the Division of HIV Prevention — were tasked with the unexpected mission of dismantling their own departments, according to Yolanda Jacobs, a 20-year veteran of the CDC who serves as president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883. (Tong, 9/4)
More on federal funding and health research cuts —
The Washington Post:
Northwestern President Resigns Amid Funding Cuts, White House Negotiations
The president of Northwestern University announced his resignation Thursday, departing as the school contends with the Trump administration’s cuts to federal research funding and demands to address allegations of antisemitism. (McDaniel, 9/4)
The New York Times:
Harvard Won Its Money Back, But Will It Actually Get It?
A judge ruled that the Trump administration broke the law in canceling billions in federal funds for Harvard. Whether the money is returned matters for the rest of higher education. (Blinder, 9/4)
The New York Times:
PBS To Cut 15% Of Its Staff
The cuts include 34 immediate layoffs, the closing of dozens of open positions and reductions made this summer in response to the elimination of federal funding for education programming. (Mullin, 9/4)
Central Florida Public Media:
CDC Staffing Cuts Put Future Of Sickle Cell Data Program — And Patients — In Jeopardy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eliminated its Division of Blood Disorders and Public Health Genomics, putting the future of a critical federal program for Floridians with sickle cell in jeopardy. The Sickle Cell Data Collection (SCDC) program, active in 16 states including Florida, is the nation's only federally funded initiative tracking long-term data on people living with the disease. Florida has one of the highest numbers of sickle cell diagnoses in the country. (9/4)
On noncompete agreements —
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Revisits Noncompete Ban By Reopening Public Comments
The Federal Trade Commission asked the public to weigh in on noncompete contract provisions, even though district courts have blocked the commission’s nationwide ban on most of those agreements. The agency issued a request for information Thursday, seeking detail about employers who unfairly restrict employees from working for a rival organization through noncompetes. These agreements can stunt wage growth, limit competition, reduce innovation and inflate prices, the FTC said. (Kacik, 9/4)