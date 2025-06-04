Trump Eyes July 4 Deadline For Tax Bill As Senate Faces A Three-Week Sprint
AP points out that Democrats are loudly criticizing GOP proposals to cut Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy investments as part of the huge tax bill. Other news from Capitol Hill is on cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid, and the bill's impact on Obamacare.
AP:
Trump Pushes A July 4th Deadline For Tax Bill As Republican Senators Dig In
President Donald Trump wants his “big, beautiful” bill of tax breaks and spending cuts on his desk to be signed into law by the Fourth of July, and he’s pushing the slow-rolling Senate to make it happen sooner rather than later. Trump met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune at the White House earlier this week and has been dialing senators for one-on-one chats, using both the carrot and stick to nudge, badger and encourage them to act. But it’s still a long road ahead for the 1,000-page-plus package. (Mascaro and Jalonick, 6/4)
Politico:
Congress Finally Gets Trump's Request To Codify DOGE Cuts To NPR, PBS, Foreign Aid
President Donald Trump has sent Congress a request to nix $9.4 billion in current funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid — the first test of Republicans’ willingness to back the administration’s gutting of federal agencies. The “rescissions” memo was officially transmitted Tuesday to Capitol Hill and seeks to eliminate $8.3 billion in foreign aid, along with $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, including for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service. (Scholtes, Tully-McManus and Kashinsky, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Continues Assault On Obamacare
Millions would lose Medicaid coverage. Millions would be left without health insurance. Signing up for health plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces would be harder and more expensive. President Donald Trump’s domestic policy legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House in May and now moves to the Senate, could also be called Obamacare Repeal Lite, its critics say. (Galewitz and Appleby, 6/3)