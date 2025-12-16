Trump Order Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass Destruction

The decree gives the administration additional tools to target countries, cartels, and organizations that are connected to the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, The Hill reported. Experts pushed back on the new designation, with one noting it “is about looking like you’re doing something rather than actually doing something.”

The Hill: Fentanyl Classified As Weapon Of Mass Destruction In Trump Order

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order to designate fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction,” dramatically escalating his fight against the drug. Trump hosted an event in the Oval Office to award the Mexican Border Defense Medal to members of the military who were dispatched to assist with efforts to crackdown on crossings at the southern border. As part of the event, he signed the order as he warned against the “scourge” of fentanyl. “No bomb does what this is doing,” Trump said, attributing 200,000 to 300,000 deaths each year to the drug. (Samuels, 12/15)

Stat: Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction? Experts Question Trump Order

There is no doubt that, in the wrong circumstances, fentanyl can be an agent of mass destruction. In the last decade, the ultra-potent synthetic opioid has caused hundreds of thousands of Americans to die by overdose, shattering families, shortening life expectancy, and destabilizing the economy in the process. But is fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction? (Facher, 12/15)

In related news —

The Washington Post: Trump Has Signed More Executive Orders This Year Than In His First Term

President Donald Trump has signed more executive orders in less than a year of his presidency than he did in his entire first term — repeatedly bypassing Congress and forcing the courts to grapple with the constitutional bounds of his power. One third of Trump’s executive orders have been explicitly challenged in court as of Dec. 12, a Washington Post analysis of data from nonprofits CourtListener and JustSecurity found. (Davies, Zakrzewski and Morse, 12/16)

More news about substance use —

The Hill: Trump Confirms Marijuana Reclassification Under Consideration

President Trump said Monday his administration is “considering” reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, days after The Washington Post reported he is expected to sign an executive order telling agencies to pursue reclassification soon. Such a move would continue efforts begun by the Biden administration, which started the process to make marijuana a Schedule III drug in 2024 but did not finish it before former President Biden left office. (Weixel, 12/15)

The New York Times: Nick Reiner’s Struggles With Drugs Left His Parents ‘Desperate’

After Nick Reiner entered his first drug treatment program around the age of 15, his turbulent life veered between rehab and homelessness, sobriety efforts and relapse. At times, it appeared as though he had achieved more stability in adulthood. But any semblance of equilibrium was shattered when Mr. Reiner’s parents, the Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. (Jacobs and Sperling, 12/15)

In other mental health news —

MedPage Today: Smartphone-Delivered Digital Therapy Improved Anxiety Symptoms

A smartphone-delivered digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) intervention improved generalized anxiety disorder symptoms in adults, a randomized trial showed. (Monaco, 12/15)

Stat: For Some With Bipolar Disorder, Manic Episodes Are Magnified Online

In his teens and early 20s, Tyler Adolfo showed an ability to communicate effectively. A local newspaper in Massachusetts published a front-page story about his success in a speech contest. He won his college’s talent contest with a rap performance. And in October 2021, he helped craft a campaign on behalf of his fraternity to increase awareness of sexual assault in Greek life, before speaking with a New York Times reporter about the issue. Over the next six months, Adolfo’s words kept attracting attention — except this time because they were bizarre. (Berger, 12/16)

MedPage Today: Six Midlife Depressive Symptoms Tied To Dementia

Six midlife symptoms of depression were tied to an increased risk of dementia, prospective research from the Whitehall II cohort showed. (George, 12/15)

