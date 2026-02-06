TrumpRx Website Opens For Business

The government-run portal allows people to search for meds — about 40 were available at launch — and either buy them through manufacturers' direct-to-consumer sites or get coupons to use at certain pharmacies. Uninsured people and those who "self-pay" for prescriptions are most likely to benefit from the website, but experts remain skeptical that the platform will meaningfully affect affordability.

The Wall Street Journal: White House Debuts Drug-Buying Site TrumpRx, With Roughly 40 Medications

The White House on Thursday launched its drug-pricing website, dubbed TrumpRx, the culmination of efforts by the administration to bring down pharmaceutical costs for some consumers. When it launched, it had roughly 40 drugs available, including obesity treatments Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and infertility treatments such as Gonal-F from EMD Serono. (Essley Whyte, Calfas and Loftus, 2/5)

Stat: TrumpRx: Frequently Asked Questions About Online Drug Portal

President Trump on Thursday night announced the launch of TrumpRx, the website that he and his aides have touted for months as a platform aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. (Chen, Wilkerson and Cirruzzo, 2/6)

On the 340B drug pricing program —

Modern Healthcare: HHS Ends 340B Drug Pricing Program Rebate Pilot

The Health and Human Services Department has agreed to scrap a contentious 340B Drug Pricing Program rebate model and go back to the drawing board. HHS and the American Hospital Association, in a joint court filing Thursday, asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine to vacate litigation over HHS’ 340B rebate pilot program and send the pilot back to HHS. (Early, 2/5)

More pharma and tech news —

The Hill: GLP-1 Overdoses On The Rise As Weight Loss Medications Proliferate

As the popularity of weight loss drugs has increased, so have calls to poison control as people, including children, overdose on the medications. GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound are designed to be injected, typically once a week. That means the medications are set to remain in the body for that long, which can have devastating consequences if a child gets their hands on the medicine. The case of Jessa Milender, reported by local Indiana news outlet WTHR, is one example. The then-7-year-old girl took her mother’s GLP-1 injection, which she thought was a drug for stomach aches. (Whiteside, 2/5)

AP: Hims & Hers Launches Wegovy Knockoff Pill, Novo Nordisk Vows To Sue

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said Thursday it will launch a cheaper, off-brand version of the weight-loss pill Wegovy, just weeks after drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its highly anticipated reformulation of the blockbuster medication. The announcement from Hims is the latest example of the company’s efforts to capitalize on the booming popularity of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy, which have revolutionized weight loss treatment in the U.S. ... Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy is the first of the medications to become available in a pill format. (Perrone, 2/5)

The Washington Post: This Super Bowl Spot Will Tout A Cancer Test That Is Often Wrong

A telehealth company that generated buzz last year with a defiant Super Bowl ad hawking weight-loss drugs is back for this year’s championship with a socially charged pitch around longevity. “Rich people live longer,” intones the artist Common, as the spot for Hims & Hers advises that you, too, can get access to the same “custom-formulated peptides,” hormone therapy and other wellness products as the wealthy. (Gilbert, 2/6)

Stat: Do Statins Really Cause Those Side Effects? What The Data Shows

Far fewer people who could benefit from statins actually take the cholesterol-lowering drugs now. Many who start taking them stop. The long list of side effects, detailed in fine print on package inserts and discussed in exam rooms over the years, pose barriers to many patients, doctors say. A new meta-analysis hopes to set the record straight on one of the most widely used, low-cost doses of cardiovascular disease prevention available. (Cooney, 2/5)

KFF Health News: Effective But Underprescribed: HIV Prevention Meds Aren’t Reaching Enough People

Billing mistakes. Stigma. Doctors who aren’t keeping up with the latest research. Those are just some of the hurdles that keep HIV prevention medication out of reach for many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 2 million Americans could benefit from a treatment known as PrEP, but only a quarter of them are getting a form of the drug. Zach Dyer appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Feb. 4 to share tips patients can use to avoid those pitfalls and find a doctor who knows more about PrEP. (Dyer, 2/6)

Modern Healthcare: Abbott Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensor Push Goes On As FDA Flags Libre

Abbott Laboratories said it still aims to launch its dual glucose-ketone sensor this year while addressing newly disclosed issues federal regulators have with its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitors. In October, Abbott received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration related to an inspection at its diabetes care site in Alameda, California. The agency said Abbott did not transfer performance specifications to third-party manufacturers and ensure ongoing monitoring of products while being made or once finished. (Dubinsky, 2/5)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription