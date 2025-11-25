Trump’s Supposed ACA Subsidy Plan Sidelined Before It Was Even Unveiled

Republicans were blindsided over news media reports that the plan would extend Obamacare subsidies, Axios reported. Meanwhile, more Americans say they will go without health insurance if subsidies aren't renewed.

Axios: White House Delays Obamacare Subsidy Plan Rollout

The White House has postponed the rollout of a new GOP plan on Affordable Care Act subsidies amid pushback from Republicans in Congress. The issue could aggravate already frayed relationships with Hill conservatives who oppose an extension of enhanced tax credits that are due to expire at the end of the year. (Goldman, 11/25)

Reuters: Exclusive: Americans Waiting For Obamacare Subsidies Delay Or Drop Health Insurance

Officials from several U.S. states say Americans relying on subsidies to afford Obamacare health insurance are holding off on enrolling as they face 2026 premium hikes that could more than double, with one state seeing enrollment drag by as much as 33%. (Niasse, 11/24)

Politico: Republicans Face A Health Care Backlash In Georgia As Subsidies Set To Expire

Republicans across the country are in a bind of President Donald Trump’s making: After voting to end the 43-day federal shutdown, they have yet to articulate a plan to tackle the upcoming spike in health care premiums. That conundrum is coming into sharp relief in Georgia, a state with an especially high reliance on the Affordable Care Act, where Republicans have one of their best opportunities to pick up a Senate seat as they fight to maintain their grip on Congress. (Hernandez, 11/24)

Maine Morning Star: Mainers Consider Forgoing Health Insurance Due To Spiking Costs

Rachel Phipps, a retired social worker from Kennebunk, was diagnosed last month with skin cancer, which she has been getting treatments for. If the cancer isn’t gone by her follow up appointment in December, Phipps said she won’t be seeking additional treatment because her and her husband have decided to go without health insurance. Phipps currently pays about $200 a month for her marketplace health insurance plan, covering herself and her husband, who owns a small woodworking business in Sanford. But without federal subsidies, her monthly premium will go up to $2,000 with an almost $15,000 out-of-pocket deductible, which they can’t afford. (Pendharkar, 11/25)

On veterans' health care —

Military.com: Exclusive: VA Eliminates CHAMPVA Backlog, Giving Veteran Families Faster Access To Health Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs has completely eliminated the backlog of CHAMPVA applications, ending years of delays that left thousands of Veteran spouses, dependents, survivors, and caregivers waiting for health care coverage, and ushering in what VA leaders say is a new era of faster, more efficient access for Veteran families. “We listened, and now the application backlog that caused so many unnecessary delays has been wiped out,” VA Secretary Doug Collins told Military.com in a statement. (Lindsay, 11/24)

More on the high cost of health care —

Missouri Independent: AI Vs. AI: Patients Deploy Bots To Battle Health Insurers That Deny Care

As states strive to curb health insurers’ use of artificial intelligence, patients and doctors are arming themselves with AI tools to fight claims denials, prior authorizations and soaring medical bills. (Vollers, 11/22)

KFF Health News: Not Serious Enough To Turn On The Siren, Toddler’s 39-Mile Ambulance Ride Still Cost Over $9,000

Elisabeth Yoder’s son, Darragh, was 15 months old in August when he developed what at first looked to his parents like hand, foot, and mouth disease. The common viral infection generally clears up in less than a week, but Darragh’s condition worsened over several days. His skin turned bright red. Blisters gave way to skin peeling off his face. ... Staff in the emergency room there quickly confirmed that Darragh had scalded skin syndrome and said he needed to be taken by a private company’s ambulance to Dayton Children’s, a hospital about 40 miles away. (Leys, 11/25)

