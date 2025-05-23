Trying To Win More GLP-1 Patients, Novo Nordisk Looks To Telehealth
Stat reports on the unlikely collaboration between telehealth providers and manufacturers. Other health industry news is on the rising popularity of fractional chief financial officers, and the sentencing of a former senior partner at McKinsey & Company regarding OxyContin sales.
Stat:
Ro, LifeMD Promote Novo Nordisk GLP-1 Drug Wegovy At Discount
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have waged war on telehealth companies marketing compounded versions of their blockbuster diabetes and obesity medications. With shortages of the branded drugs declared over, and the window for compounding copies closed, though, some virtual care companies are emerging as unlikely allies. (Palmer, 5/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Fractional CFOs Gain Popularity With The Healthcare Sector
Healthcare companies are seeking a more adaptable option for financial expertise without the burden of funding a full-time executive. These executives, called fractional chief financial officers, can provide certain companies with top-tier financial leadership on a part-time basis to help navigate a swath of operational challenges including rising prices, staff burnout and federal policy shifts. (Hudson, 5/22)
The New York Times:
Ex-McKinsey Partner Sentenced In Obstruction Case
A former senior partner at McKinsey & Company was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison for destroying records that shed light on the firm’s role in the national opioid crisis. The partner, Martin Elling, 60, had pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice as part of a federal case against the firm and its efforts to “turbocharge” sales of OxyContin during an overdose epidemic that had already killed hundreds of thousands of people. McKinsey agreed to pay $650 million to end that investigation last December. (Forsythe, 5/22)