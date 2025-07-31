Type Of HPV On Skin Can Cause Skin Cancer In The Immunocompromised

While HPV can help UV-damaged DNA build up in cells and turn cancerous, the study found that the virus itself could cause cancerous lesions to form. More studies in the news focus on how extreme heat makes us sicker, how SNAP participation is linked to slower cognitive decline, and more.

NBC News: A Type Of HPV Has Been Found To Cause Skin Cancer, According To A New Report

Doctors at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a new cause of skin cancer, according to a case report published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The culprit is a type of human papillomavirus (HPV) that’s regularly found on the skin. It’s long been thought to play a role in the development of skin cancer, but wasn’t believed to be a direct cause. Skin cancer is caused by DNA damage in skin cells. (Sullivan, 7/30)

The Washington Post: Hotter Summers Could Be Making Us Sicker In Unexpected Ways

As the earth experiences hotter and hotter summers, new research using data from California emergency departments shows that the heat may be making us sicker than we know, and in ways we may not anticipate. A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances tracked emergency department visits and fatalities in the state over the course of 11 years and found that while deaths increased both in cold and hot temperatures, especially among older adults, emergency room visits steadily increased as temperatures did — particularly among young children. (Mellen, 7/30)

The Hill: Humans Inhaling 100x More Microplastics Than Expected

Humans are likely inhaling far greater amounts of lung-penetrating microplastics than previously assumed, scientists are warning. People may be breathing in about 100 times more of these tiny fragments than past estimates indicated — from sources based both outside and indoors, including in homes and cars, researchers revealed in a new study, published on Wednesday in PLOS One. (Udasin, 7/30)

The New York Times: A New Study Links SNAP Participation To Slower Cognitive Decline

Adults who participated in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, experienced slightly slower cognitive decline over the course of a decade than those who were eligible for the program but did not enroll in it. That’s according to new research presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Diet and brain health are closely connected, and not having enough food is associated with poorer cognitive function and higher incidences of dementia in older adults. (Smith, 7/30)

Stat: Most Americans' Hearts May Be Older Than Their Chronological Age

Biological aging is hot. Even if scientists don’t agree on its definition, estimating how old your body is despite what the calendar says has gained steam in recent years. Measuring telomeres or genetic variables may be more appealing than, say, predicting your chances of having a heart attack as a percentage over 10 years, but under either method, age can move in two directions, adding years with exposure to unhealthy environments or subtracting them with both good luck and behaviors. (Cooney, 7/30)

Stat: In Long Quest For HIV Vaccine, Two Studies Offer Possible New Path

The decades-long push to develop an HIV vaccine has been riddled with setbacks. But researchers reported on Wednesday that they have managed to circumvent one of the longstanding challenges to developing protective shots against this complex and crafty virus. (Wosen, 7/30)

Two items are being recalled —

CBS News: Frozen Ground Beef That May Be Contaminated With Metal Recalled In Several States

Ada Valley Meat Company is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen ground beef that may be contaminated with metal, according to federal health officials. In an alert posted Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the frozen ready-to-eat item was packed in 20-pound cardboard box cases and shipped to establishments and distributors in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (Moniuszko, 7/30)

The Washington Post: High Noon Recalls Vodka Seltzers Mislabeled As Celsius Energy Drinks

Popular alcohol brand High Noon issued a voluntary recall of a batch of its variety 12-packs after discovering that some of them contained vodka seltzer mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks. The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice Wednesday, warning that the sparkling blue razz flavor of the Astro Vibe energy drink may contain vodka and cause “unintentional alcohol ingestion.” No illnesses or deaths have resulted so far from the mishap, it said. (Moon, 7/31)

