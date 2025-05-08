Ultraprocessed Diet Contributes To Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease
The study did not show a link between ultraprocessed food consumption and an increased risk of Parkinson's, only to showing early signs. Meanwhile, a survey by Pew Research Center shows that higher prices are preventing Americans from eating healthy food.
CNN:
Ultraprocessed Food Linked To Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease, Study Says
Eating about a dozen servings of ultraprocessed food each day could more than double your risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. A single serving in the study was 8 ounces of diet or sugar-sweetened soda, a single hot dog, one slice of packaged cake, a mere tablespoon of ketchup or 1 ounce of potato chips — a typical small bag of chips is 1.5 ounces. (LaMotte, 5/7)
CNN:
Most Americans Say Higher Food Prices Are Keeping Them From Eating Healthy, New Survey Says
American adults say sticker shock at the grocery store is making it harder for them to have a healthy diet, according to a nationally representative survey of adults by the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank that conducts data-driven research. (LaMotte, 5/7)
AP:
Smoke From Climate-Fueled Wildfires Contributed To Thousands Of US Deaths Over 15 Years, Study Says
Wildfires driven by climate change contribute to as many as thousands of annual deaths and billions of dollars in economic costs from wildfire smoke in the United States, according to a new study. The paper, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment, found that from 2006 to 2020, climate change contributed to about 15,000 deaths from exposure to small particulate matter from wildfires and cost about $160 billion. The annual range of deaths was 130 to 5,100, the study showed, with the highest in states such as Oregon and California. (Pineda, 5/7)
Newsweek:
Cold Plunges' Post-Exercise Effects On Women May Surprise You
After getting hot and sweaty during a workout, many now opt to take a cold plunge—typically between 50–60 degrees Fahrenheit (10–15 Celsius)—in hopes of speeding up muscle recovery and easing post-exercise soreness. However, a new study has cast doubt on whether either of these methods actually help women recover faster following intense physical activity. (Notarantonio, 5/7)