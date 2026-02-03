Under New State Law, Texas Man Sues California Doctor Over Abortion Pills

A Texas law that took effect Dec. 4 allows private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, mails, or provides abortion medication to or from the state. Plus: The issue of recreational pot won't appear on Florida's ballots after petition signatures fell short.

The Texas Tribune: First Lawsuit Filed Under Texas’ New Abortion Pill Law

A Galveston County man has filed a lawsuit against a California doctor he accuses of providing abortion-inducing pills to his partner, leveraging for the first time a new Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for up to $100,000. (Carter, 2/2)

More news from California —

AP: Court Overturns Former UCLA Gynecologist's Sex Abuse Conviction

A California appeals court on Monday overturned a sex abuse conviction against a former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist and ordered the case to be retried. A three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Dr. James Heaps was denied a fair trial because the judge did not share with his defense counsel a note by the court’s foreman pointing out concerns that one juror lacked sufficient English to carry out their duties. (2/3)

Los Angeles Times: Person Infected With Measles Visited Disney California Adventure Park

As measles outbreaks grow nationally and internationally, cases are increasing in the Southland — including one confirmed Monday in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and then later visited a Disney park. In the last week, Orange County has confirmed two cases and L.A. County has confirmed three cases, with the most recent Los Angeles case announced Monday evening in a resident who visited a Sherman Oaks restaurant while infectious. (Lin and Harter, 2/2)

From Florida and Louisiana —

AP: Recreational Marijuana Will Not Appear On Florida's 2026 Ballot

A proposed amendment to Florida’s constitution that would allow recreational marijuana use for adults is one of 22 citizen initiatives that failed to qualify for the 2026 ballot, state officials said. The Florida Department of State announced Sunday that none of the active proposed constitutional amendments by initiative petition met the legal requirements for placement on the November general election ballot. (2/2)

Politico: DeSantis’ Canadian Drug Import Plan In Florida Goes From Campaign Trail To Tough Realities

When Gov. Ron DeSantis ran for president in 2024, he touted his plan for Florida to become the first state in the country to import less expensive prescription drugs from Canada into the U.S. Yet as his time in office dwindles, that plan has been all but scuttled — leaving one contractor with more than $82 million in taxpayer money and no results to show for it. Florida remains the only state in the country the FDA has authorized to import prescription drugs. But the state’s effort has stalled in part because it failed to win over the Canadian drug industry, which has consistently warned the Canadian government that the U.S. program jeopardized the country’s drug supply. (Sarkissian, 2/2)

Verite News New Orleans: Louisiana Schools Will Be Required To Have At Least One Camera In Each Special Education Classroom By Next Week. But Who’s Monitoring Them?

A law that requires all Louisiana public schools to have one camera placed in each special education classroom takes effect on Sunday (Feb. 1). And school leaders in the greater New Orleans area say they’re on track to meet the new requirements. Act 479, which passed last year, expands on an existing law that required cameras in special education classrooms, but only if parents requested them. The new law followed the release of a 2024 audit of state monitoring of special education services that found that most school systems did not have cameras installed, which might have been due to a lack of parent awareness about the law. (Syed, 1/30)

From New Hampshire, Connecticut, and North Carolina —

AP: Gas Explosion Hits New Hampshire Mental Health Facility

Three firefighters were injured when a natural gas leak caused an explosion and fire Monday at a New Hampshire mental health center, but the building’s occupants all evacuated safely. About 40 people were in the Greater Nashua Mental Health facility when someone called 911 to report an odor of gas, State Fire Marshall Sean Toomey said. Firefighters were still investigating when the explosion happened and part of the building began to collapse, said Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton. He said the three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (2/3)

WSHU: CT Launches Legal Abortion Hotline Billboards

Connecticut is launching an online and billboard campaign to promote its free abortion legal hotline. Connecticut and Massachusetts set up the Abortion Legal Hotline in response to President Donald Trump’s election in 2024. (Udoma, 2/2)

North Carolina Health News and Charlotte Ledger: More Young People Ending Up In North Carolina ERs With Cannabis Toxicity

Medical providers in Charlotte and across the state say more patients are landing in emergency rooms with problems stemming from cannabis use. A lot of them are young patients complaining of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Those are symptoms of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), a serious disorder brought on by long-term, habitual cannabis use. (Larlham Jr., 2/2)

