Upcoming Medicaid Restrictions Could Trigger 1M Missed Cancer Screenings
Researchers determined eligibility requirements mandated in the One Big Beautiful Bill would lead to nearly 1.2 million missed colorectal, breast, or lung cancer screenings and 155 preventable deaths within two years, Stat reported. Plus, a reshaped health care sector copes with new regulations.
Stat:
Medicaid Restrictions May Lead To A Million Missed Cancer Screenings Over Two Years: Study
In less than a year, new Medicaid eligibility restrictions may lead millions of people to lose coverage and then miss potentially lifesaving cancer screenings like colonoscopies or mammograms. A new analysis estimates that Americans may miss more than a million cancer screenings for colorectal, breast, or lung cancer over the two years after the new policy takes effect. (Chen, 1/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Regulations, Pay Models Strain Doctors' Offices
Medical practices are struggling with financial uncertainty and regulatory pressure after a tumultuous year. President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-led Congress engaged in high-velocity policymaking in 2025 that’s reshaping the healthcare sector. Trump’s tax law and its $1 trillion in healthcare cuts were the centerpiece, but the Health and Human Services Department and its agencies rolled out a slew of new regulations and Medicare payment models. (Early, 1/8)
Stat:
More Patients Are Ordering Lab Tests Online, Frustrating Some Doctors
About a decade ago, 48-year-old Darren Sidaway started having health concerns he didn’t think he could bring to his doctor. Sidaway, who lives in Cleveland, had long struggled with weight, and worried that he had metabolic issues that put him at risk for Alzheimer’s or early death. But his routine blood work seemed normal so he did not think his doctor would order more tests, and without that his insurance was unlikely to pay for it. (Ravindranath, 1/9)
Modern Healthcare:
IntelyCare Acquires CareRev
IntelyCare has acquired staffing platform CareRev, expanding its reach to serve the acute-care marketplace. The deal closed Dec. 23 and was announced Thursday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company will market itself as two brands, with IntelyCare focusing on staffing in the post-acute space and CareRev serving acute-care markets. (DeSilva, 1/8)
WFSU:
Big Bend Hospice Is Extending Its Reach Into Rural Northwest Florida
Tallahassee's nonprofit hospice has announced a major expansion into the rural counties to the west of its present service area. Big Bend Hospice CEO Bill Wertman says the organization is gearing up to provide services to Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf counties, in addition to the eight-county region it already serves. So more hiring is underway. (Flanigan, 1/8)