Upcoming US Dietary Guidelines Might Reduce Added Sugar, Increase Protein
The guidelines are updated roughly every five years by the Health and Human Services and Agriculture departments, and the latest update is due to be officially unveiled later this week.
Bloomberg:
US Dietary Guidelines Expected To Urge Pullback In Added Sugars
The Trump administration is expected to advise Americans to pare back their sugar consumption under new Dietary Guidelines, urging people to eat no more than 10 grams of added sugars per meal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The latest edition of the federal Dietary Guidelines, slated to be officially unveiled later this week, are expected to urge people, especially children, to avoid added sugars, which are those that don’t occur naturally in foods like fruit and milk. They are also expected to tell Americans to shun highly processed foods, the mainstay of the US food industry. (Peterson, 1/6)
Stat:
Researchers Propose New Way To Define Ultra-Processed Foods
As the Trump administration looks to create a federal definition of ultra-processed foods, the question of the best way to differentiate products within a category that can lump packaged whole-wheat bread together with soda and cheese puffs has been the subject of much debate. (Todd, 1/7)
Fox News:
New Obesity Definition Labels 70% Of American Adults As Obese, Study Finds
New criteria for obesity are putting more Americans into that category. Researchers at Mass General Brigham have proposed a major update to how obesity is defined, which would classify nearly 70% of U.S. adults as obese, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. (Stabile, 1/6)
On autism and MAHA —
The New York Times:
Despite Little Research, Companies Race To Market Autism Tests
Backers claim the tests can predict a child’s risk of autism using a strand of hair or a mother’s blood, but critics say they are not ready for the market. The push to commercialize investigators’ early research has accelerated as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has elevated the neurodevelopmental disorder into a national political priority, creating new funding for autism research and reviving long-discredited theories about autism and vaccines. (Ghorayshi, 1/7)
On air pollution rules —
ProPublica:
Trump’s EPA Could Limit Its Own Ability To Toughen Air Pollution Rules
In government records that have flown under the radar, the EPA is questioning its legal authority to revise pollution rules more than once when new science shows unacceptable health risks. (Song, 1/7)