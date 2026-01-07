- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Inside the Battle for the Future of Addiction Medicine
- Homeless Shelters for Seniors Pop Up, Catering to Older Adults' Medical Needs
- The CDC Just Sidelined These Childhood Vaccines. Here’s What They Prevent.
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Inside the Battle for the Future of Addiction Medicine
The experiences of one doctor in Louisiana reveal the tensions around trying to get people to engage in addiction treatment, even if they’re not ready to stop using drugs. (Aneri Pattani, 1/7)
Homeless Shelters for Seniors Pop Up, Catering to Older Adults' Medical Needs
Seniors are the fastest-growing segment of homeless Americans. Shelters are struggling to take in people with mobility issues and other chronic health conditions that can make living in a shelter nearly impossible. But specialized shelters for seniors are cropping up around the country to fill the gap. (Aaron Bolton, MTPR, 1/7)
The CDC Just Sidelined These Childhood Vaccines. Here’s What They Prevent.
The CDC is recommending fewer childhood vaccines, although the ones it has jettisoned from the recommended schedule have successfully battled serious illness for years. Experts warn that if vaccine uptake falls, millions could be hospitalized — or worse — as a result of preventable diseases. (Arthur Allen and Jackie Fortiér, 1/6)
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
The "KFF Health News Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from our newsroom to the airwaves each week. (1/6)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE PROBLEM WITH TRUMP'S HSA PLAN
I need new golf clubs.
Will HSA cover cost?
Subsidies a joke!
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
House To Take Procedural Vote On ACA Today; GOP's Grip On Congress Slips
The so-called discharge petition allows 218 or more rank-and-file members to sidestep the speaker and force a vote. As of Tuesday, which was the first day of the new session of Congress, the Republican majority has dwindled to the bare minimum of 218 votes, The New York Times reported. This will make it more difficult for the GOP to advance its agenda.
Punchbowl News:
Congress Heads Toward Another ACA Showdown
Congress’ health care battle continues on Wednesday when the House will take its first procedural vote on the Democratic discharge petition to extend the ACA enhanced premium tax credits for three years. The procedural motion will pass. And the bill is expected to pass later this week. Four House Republicans signed the petition, hoping it would reignite Senate momentum toward an Obamacare deal after a pair of health care votes failed in the chamber last month. Those hopes seem to be playing out, although there are still big obstacles to a deal and a very limited window to secure it. (1/7)
NPR:
A Once Rare Legislative Tool Is Causing Headaches For Mike Johnson
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a measure to renew now-expired Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies — over the objection of House Speaker Mike Johnson. It is not the first time this Congress that enough Republicans have joined with Democrats to circumvent the speaker using an obscure maneuver called a discharge petition. (Gringlas, 1/7)
Axios:
Inside The Senate's Last-Gasp Effort To Solve The Health Care Crisis
Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) isn't giving up on a health care plan that can win 35 Senate Republicans and a majority of Democrats — but he and a small bipartisan group have about three weeks left to find it. (Kight, 1/6)
E&E News By POLITICO:
Takeaways From Congress’ Latest Spending Package
Congressional appropriators’ latest bipartisan spending package, unveiled Monday, would reduce funding for a host of energy and environment programs while rejecting the Trump administration’s requests for even greater cuts. The House and Senate are set to take up the compromise three-bill “minibus” this month with hopes of providing updated funding levels for the Department of Energy, the Interior Department, EPA and a number of science agencies for the first time in nearly two years. (Picon, 1/6)
The GOP majority in Congress is now razor-thin —
The New York Times:
Doug LaMalfa’s Death Further Depletes House G.O.P. Majority
The sudden death of Representative Doug LaMalfa, Republican of California, cast a pall over the first day of the new session of Congress on Tuesday, when House Republicans mourned their colleague and also watched their tiny majority dwindle to the bare minimum of 218 votes. The passing of Mr. LaMalfa, 65, who died during an emergency surgery, came on the same day that the resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took effect. That left Speaker Mike Johnson able to afford just two defections on any party-line vote, if all members are present — and in an election year, they seldom are. (Karni, 1/6)
AP:
Rep. Jim Baird Hospitalized After Car Crash Is Expected To Recover
Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, 80, is expected to make a full recovery after his vehicle was struck in a car accident that hospitalized him, the Republican's office said Tuesday. News of the accident came as Republicans in D.C. mourn the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. representative from California. His death, along with the resignation of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, narrows the party's control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats' 213. (Volmert, 1/7)
Politico:
Mortality And Margins Weigh On House Republicans As They Kick Off The Election Year
Tuesday was supposed to be a rah-rah day for House Republicans — a chance to strategize with President Donald Trump about their agenda for the tough election year ahead. Instead, 2026 got off to an unexpectedly somber start as they confronted the sudden death of a well-liked colleague and pondered the dire political and policy straits their dwindling majority has to navigate. Most members learned about California Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s overnight passing as they boarded buses outside the Capitol to head to the Kennedy Center for their annual policy meeting. (Lee Hill, 1/6)
Pointing To Obamacare, Wyoming High Court Affirms Right To Abortion Care
Wellspring Health Access and others argued that the state's constitution protects an adult's right to make their own health care decisions — voter-approved wording intended as a check on the Affordable Care Act. The state would have to add "abortion" to the wording to ensure the legality of any ban.
AP:
Abortion Stays Legal In Wyoming As Its Top Court Strikes Down Laws, Including First US Pill Ban
Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that two laws barring the procedure, including the country’s first explicit ban on abortion pills, violate the state constitution. The justices sided with the state’s only abortion clinic and others who had sued over the abortion bans passed since 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. (Gruver, 1/6)
Vox:
Republicans Accidentally Protected Abortion While Trying To Kill Obamacare
The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that abortion must remain legal in that state, despite a 2023 law seeking to ban it. The case is known as State v. Johnson. Wyoming is America’s reddest state — President Donald Trump won Wyoming by 46 points in 2024, a wider margin than in any other state — so it is more than a little surprising that abortion is legal there. It turns out, moreover, that abortion is legal in Wyoming entirely because of a largely performative state constitutional amendment enacted in 2012 to undercut the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care legislation often referred to as Obamacare. (Millhiser, 1/6)
More abortion news —
Military Times:
Department Of Veterans Affairs Reinstates Near-Total Ban On Abortions
The Department of Veterans Affairs has reinstated a near-total ban on abortion services for veterans and their dependents after new guidance from the Justice Department concluded that the agency lacks legal authority to provide the procedure — including in cases of rape or incest. A VA spokesperson confirmed to Military Times the restrictions took effect immediately. (Noury, 12/29)
Politico:
Conservatives Balk At Trump’s Calls To Be ‘Flexible’ On Abortion Coverage In Health Care Talks
President Donald Trump stunned conservative Republicans Tuesday when he directed them to be “flexible” on abortion coverage issues in ongoing health care talks — a nonstarter in the negotiations for hard-liners and scores of other GOP lawmakers. “You have to be a little flexible on Hyde, you know that. You gotta be a little flexible. You gotta work something … we’re all big fans of everything. But you have to have flexibility,” Trump told House Republicans during remarks at the GOP conference’s daylong policy meeting Tuesday. (Hill and Guggenheim, 1/6)
From Kentucky, New Jersey, and Minnesota —
WKYT:
Ky. Fetal Homicide Case Raises Questions About Abortion Ban Enforcement, Legal Exceptions
A 35-year-old Kentucky woman faces a fetal homicide charge after admitting to taking abortion pills ordered online and burying the fetus in her backyard. Melinda Spencer was arrested Wednesday on charges of fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering. Kentucky State Police say Spencer used abortion pills she purchased online to have an abortion. According to her arrest citation, Spencer later went to a clinic in Campton and told them she’d had a medical abortion at home. That clinic called police. (Valentino, 1/2)
New Jersey Monitor:
N.J. Abortions Up 21% Since Supreme Court Overturned Roe V. Wade
Abortions in New Jersey have risen 21% since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Providers performed nearly 58,000 abortions last year, a new report found. (DiFilippo, 1/4)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Abortions Actually Decreased After Error Discovered In Recent Report
The Minnesota Department of Health reported a corrected total of 13,729 elective abortions in 2024, which represents a more than 6% decline from 2023. (Olson, 1/5)
CDC's New Childhood Vaccine Guidance Gets Pushback From West Coast States
The West Coast Health Alliance — which includes California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii — will continue to recommend the childhood vaccination schedule endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Colorado has also opted to keep the old schedule.
San Francisco Chronicle:
California And Its Western Allies Reject CDC’s Scaled-Back Childhood Vaccine Guidance
Health officials in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii continue to endorse the same childhood vaccines that have long been part of U.S. public health policy — despite a move by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to significantly reduce the number of vaccinations routinely recommended for children. The CDC on Monday announced it is downgrading its recommendation that all children get vaccinated against the flu, hepatitis A, meningococcal disease, rotavirus and RSV. (Ho, 1/6)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Pushes Back On New Federal Vaccine Recommendations
One day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed the nation’s recommended schedule for childhood immunizations, Colorado’s Health Department on Tuesday promoted a different set of recommendations that stick with the former schedule. (Ingold, 1/7)
NOTUS:
Cassidy Says Childhood Vaccine Schedule Changes Will ‘Make America Sicker’
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and one of Congress’ few medical professionals, on Monday criticized the Department of Health and Human Services’ newly revised vaccination schedule for children — saying it will “make America sicker.” “The vaccine schedule IS NOT A MANDATE. It’s a recommendation giving parents the power,” Cassidy posted to X. “Changing the pediatric vaccine schedule based on no scientific input on safety risks and little transparency will cause unnecessary fear for patients and doctors, and will make America sicker.” (Benavides-Colón, 1/6)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Confusion Surrounds CDC’s ‘Shared Clinical Decision-Making’ Paradigm For Childhood Vaccines
Yesterday, in introducing drastic cuts to the nation’s childhood immunization schedule, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said “shared clinical decision-making” would be used for pediatric vaccines against rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, hepatitis A and B, and meningococcal disease. But most Americans are confused by the idea of shared clinical decision-making, according to data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC), which asked adults about the term in two separate surveys in August and December of last year. (Soucheray, 1/6)
Stat:
What The New Vaccine Schedule Means For Doctors, Parents, And Kids
When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assumed the role of health secretary almost one year ago, he said he had one overriding goal: to improve children’s health. But Kennedy’s sudden, unilateral, and sweeping change to the nation’s childhood vaccine schedule, announced Monday, will do the opposite, pediatrics and public health experts warn. (Cueto, 1/6)
KFF Health News:
The CDC Just Sidelined These Childhood Vaccines. Here’s What They Prevent
The federal government has drastically scaled back the number of recommended childhood immunizations, sidelining six routine vaccines that have safeguarded millions from serious diseases, long-term disability, and death. Just three of the six immunizations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will no longer routinely recommend — against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and rotavirus — have prevented nearly 2 million hospitalizations and more than 90,000 deaths in the past 30 years, according to the CDC’s own publications. (Allen and Fortiér, 1/6)
In related news about flu, covid, mpox, and HPV —
Newsweek:
Psychologist Reveals Why People Aren’t Getting Flu Shot Even As Cases Surge
As flu season hits the country with over 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths reported so far, a large number of Americans are still hesitant to get vaccinated against it, but why? As of December 2025, only 34 percent of adults across the country had gotten a flu shot. Among those who decided against vaccination, 16 percent worried about its safety, and 13 percent rejected it because they “never get sick." (Azzurra Volpe, 1/6)
MedPage Today:
COVID Continues To Take A Toll, Especially Among Older Adults, Study Suggests
Despite the end to the public health emergency declaration in May 2023, COVID-19 continued to have a large impact on the U.S. population and healthcare system, a cross-sectional study suggested. (Rudd, 1/6)
CIDRAP:
Mpox Antibodies Wane 2 Years After Infection Or Vaccination, Study Finds
Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against mpox decline substantially, often becoming undetectable, within two years of either mpox infection or vaccination with the modified vaccinia Ankara–Bavarian Nordic (Jynneos) vaccine, according to a small new study led by researchers at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy. (Bergeson, 1/6)
CIDRAP:
Analysis Suggests HPV Vaccine Protects Unvaccinated People Through Herd Immunity
A new nationwide cohort study from Sweden suggests that widespread human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination could substantially reduce the risk of precancerous lesions even among people who never received the vaccine. (Bergeson, 1/6)
HHS Halts $10B In Child Care, Family Aid To 5 States Over Fraud Allegations
The Democratic-led states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York — were notified by Health and Human Services that they'll need to provide extra documentation to access the funds. Other news comes from Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Utah, and Louisiana.
New York Post:
Trump Cuts Off $10B In Funding To Five Blue States For Child Care, Social Services Over Fraud Fears
The Trump administration is cutting off more than $10 billion in social services and child care funding meant for a handful of Democrat-led states over concerns that the benefits were fraudulently funneled to non-citizens, officials told The Post Monday. The Department of Health and Human Services will freeze taxpayer funding from the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the Social Services Block Grant program. The states affected are California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. (Christenson, 1/6)
Newsweek:
Texas County Sues Trump Admin: What To Know
Dallas County has filed a federal lawsuit against Donald Trump’s health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alleging that the federal government's decision to reclaim $70 million in public health funds was unlawful. The dispute centers on federal grants distributed to U.S. communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. (King, 1/7)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Healthcare Dive:
New Jersey Healthcare Giant Poised To Acquire Another Hospital
RWJBarnabas Health has signed a definitive agreement that would absorb Englewood Health — which operates one of the last independent hospitals in the state — into its larger system. (Pifer, 1/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Independence Blue Cross Partners With Tango In Pennsylvania
Independence Blue Cross and Tango have teamed up to help 118,000 Medicare Advantage members in Pennsylvania get quicker access to home health services. The partnership between insurer and the post-acute management services company aims to reduce hospital readmissions by ensuring Independence members receive in-home post-acute care within 48 hours of a hospital discharge, the companies said in a Tuesday news release. (Eastabrook, 1/6)
Chicago Tribune:
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Workers Demand Better Staffing
A hospital workers’ union is calling on Northwestern Memorial Hospital to beef up its emergency department staffing, ahead of a scheduled state board vote next week on whether the hospital should be allowed to embark on a $96 million expansion project. (Schencker, 1/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Work Requirements Loom As CMS Guidance Lags
A year from the debut of national Medicaid work requirements, states and health insurance companies anxiously await critical instructions from federal authorities. States have until January 2027 to stand up and activate a new verification system that conditions Medicaid benefits on at least 80 hours per month of work or other qualifying activities, such as full-time schooling or volunteering. (Early, 1/6)
The Connecticut Mirror:
Connecticut's Chief Fiscal Officer Urges Legislature To Be More Realistic With Medicaid Budgeting
Surging Medicaid costs and dramatically shrinking federal aid are a recipe for fiscal crisis, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon warned. And while Connecticut’s chief fiscal watchdog didn’t call for changing state budget caps that hamper the General Assembly’s ability to solve the Medicaid dilemma, Scanlon said all solutions need to be reviewed. (Phaneuf, 1/6)
New Hampshire Bulletin:
Legislation Aims To Address Reports Of Abuse And Neglect In NH’s Disability Care System
State Sen. David Rochefort, a Littleton Republican, said he and the state’s legislative staff are in the process of drafting a late bill aimed at addressing systemic abuse and neglect issues in New Hampshire intellectual and developmental disability care system. (Skipworth, 1/6)
KFF Health News:
Homeless Shelters For Seniors Pop Up, Catering To Older Adults' Medical Needs
Just outside Salt Lake City sits an old, two-story, brick hotel. It’s been given new life as a homeless shelter for seniors. The Medically Vulnerable People shelter — or MVP shelter, as it’s known — is for people 62 and older or for younger adults with chronic health issues. Residents share rooms designed to be accessible to those with mobility issues. There are also private bathrooms, which are a big deal for seniors struggling with incontinence. (Bolton, 1/7)
KFF Health News:
Inside The Battle For The Future Of Addiction Medicine
Elyse Stevens had a reputation for taking on complex medical cases. People who’d been battling addiction for decades. Chronic-pain patients on high doses of opioids. Sex workers and people living on the street. “Many of my patients are messy, the ones that don’t know if they want to stop using drugs or not,” said Stevens, a primary care and addiction medicine doctor. While other doctors avoided these patients, Stevens — who was familiar with the city from her time in medical school at Tulane University — sought them out. (Pattani, 1/7)
FDA Introduces New Rules For Wearables And AI-Enabled Devices
The agency announced Tuesday that it is reducing oversight of digital health products. Commissioner Marty Makary unveiled the news in a speech at the Consumer Electronics Show. Also: Utah is allowing AI to prescribe medications; telehealth reimbursement is in limbo; and more.
Stat:
FDA Relaxes Oversight Of AI-Enabled Devices And Wearables
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will ease regulation of digital health products, following through on the Trump administration’s promises to deregulate artificial intelligence and promote its widespread use. (Lawrence, Aguilar, Palmer and Trang, 1/6)
In related news from the FDA —
MedPage Today:
First In-Ear EEG Device Gets FDA Clearance
The FDA cleared an electroencephalography (EEG) system based on a small sensor worn in the ear, allowing patients to be monitored outside of hospital settings, Naox Technologies in Paris, announced on Tuesday. The Naox Link in-ear EEG platform is the first of its kind to be cleared for prescription use at home or in healthcare settings, the company said. It uses wired earbuds with electrodes on the tips to acquire, record, and transmit one channel of EEG data. (George, 1/6)
More news about AI —
Politico:
Artificial Intelligence Begins Prescribing Medications In Utah
In a first for the U.S., Utah is letting artificial intelligence — not a doctor — renew certain medical prescriptions. No human involved. The state has launched a pilot program with health-tech startup Doctronic that allows an AI system to handle routine prescription renewals for patients with chronic conditions. The initiative, which kicked off quietly last month, is a high-stakes test of whether AI can safely take on one of health care’s most sensitive tasks and how far that could spread beyond one AI-friendly red state. (Khorram and Reader, 1/6)
Bloomberg:
AI Faces Threat Of New Regulations In California, Despite Trump
This year, many of the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence companies face a pitched battle over government regulation on their home turf — California. And even President Donald Trump’s threat to punish states that regulate AI may not stop the fight. California lawmakers, dominated by Democrats, are determined to place guardrails on the homegrown industry, saying unfettered AI poses a mental health risk to children and adults alike. (Kamisher, 1/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Telehealth, AI Reimbursement Has Digital Health In Limbo For 2026
Companies providing virtual health services are in reimbursement limbo for the sixth straight year. In November, Congress extended flexibilities that allow providers using telehealth and hospital-at-home care to get reimbursed at the same rate as in-person care through January. That means virtual health advocates didn’t get the reimbursement certainty they’ve long sought. (Perna, 1/6)
Stat:
AI Started Making Drug-Like Antibodies. When Will It Revolutionize Biopharma?
One day, probably in the next year or two, a company will claim it has put the first artificial-intelligence-designed antibody in the clinic. But the industry is divided on what “AI-designed” really means, and how close we are to the technology truly being able to design a medicine. (Trang, 1/6)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: AI voices can help patients who have had their voice boxes sound like themselves again, and many state-run psychiatric hospitals don’t have enough beds to treat patients unless they’ve been charged with a crime. (1/6)
Upcoming US Dietary Guidelines Might Reduce Added Sugar, Increase Protein
The guidelines are updated roughly every five years by the Health and Human Services and Agriculture departments, and the latest update is due to be officially unveiled later this week.
Bloomberg:
US Dietary Guidelines Expected To Urge Pullback In Added Sugars
The Trump administration is expected to advise Americans to pare back their sugar consumption under new Dietary Guidelines, urging people to eat no more than 10 grams of added sugars per meal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The latest edition of the federal Dietary Guidelines, slated to be officially unveiled later this week, are expected to urge people, especially children, to avoid added sugars, which are those that don’t occur naturally in foods like fruit and milk. They are also expected to tell Americans to shun highly processed foods, the mainstay of the US food industry. (Peterson, 1/6)
Stat:
Researchers Propose New Way To Define Ultra-Processed Foods
As the Trump administration looks to create a federal definition of ultra-processed foods, the question of the best way to differentiate products within a category that can lump packaged whole-wheat bread together with soda and cheese puffs has been the subject of much debate. (Todd, 1/7)
Fox News:
New Obesity Definition Labels 70% Of American Adults As Obese, Study Finds
New criteria for obesity are putting more Americans into that category. Researchers at Mass General Brigham have proposed a major update to how obesity is defined, which would classify nearly 70% of U.S. adults as obese, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. (Stabile, 1/6)
On autism and MAHA —
The New York Times:
Despite Little Research, Companies Race To Market Autism Tests
Backers claim the tests can predict a child’s risk of autism using a strand of hair or a mother’s blood, but critics say they are not ready for the market. The push to commercialize investigators’ early research has accelerated as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has elevated the neurodevelopmental disorder into a national political priority, creating new funding for autism research and reviving long-discredited theories about autism and vaccines. (Ghorayshi, 1/7)
On air pollution rules —
ProPublica:
Trump’s EPA Could Limit Its Own Ability To Toughen Air Pollution Rules
In government records that have flown under the radar, the EPA is questioning its legal authority to revise pollution rules more than once when new science shows unacceptable health risks. (Song, 1/7)
Viewpoints: Pediatricians Must Show Empathy In Vaccine Talks; Altering The Vaccine Schedule Puts Children At Risk
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
How Pediatricians Should And Shouldn’t Talk To Parents About Vaccines
In 1993, a young couple expecting their first child walked into my office. As the new pediatric residency director at the University of California San Diego, I was eager to help them find the right doctor for their family. With my own pediatrics career just beginning, I was especially hopeful it would be me. (Richard Besser, 1/6)
Bloomberg:
Vaccine Schedule Changes Will Make American Children Suffer Again
By making sweeping changes to the nation’s childhood vaccine schedule, America’s top health leaders are recklessly minimizing the threat of previously common diseases and dismissing our collective role in preventing them. (Lisa Jarvis, 1/7)
CIDRAP:
Quiet Dismantling: How ‘Shared Decision-Making’ Weakens Vaccine Policy And Harms Kids
Some will argue this is a distinction without a difference, that vaccines remain available and covered regardless of recommendation category, and that patients who want them can still receive them. This misunderstands how recommendations function in practice. ... By mandating an individual deliberation for every dose, the designation creates a logistical bottleneck. A physician must be physically involved in every vaccination decision, drastically reducing throughput in busy clinics. (Jake Scott, MD, 1/6)
The Washington Post:
America Invents These Drugs. Why Doesn't It Make Them?
The United States leads the world in pharmaceutical innovation. But it is less successful in manufacturing generic versions of the very same lifesaving medicines it invented, often leaving Americans’ treatment dependent on foreign companies whose drug formulations and processes undergo little regulatory scrutiny. (Richard L. Jackson, 1/6)
Stat:
Kennedy's SSRI Rhetoric Fuels Distrust Amid Teen Mental Health Crisis
While his war on vaccines may be getting more attention, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is coming for another important medical tool: antidepressants. In November, he posted on X that the CDC is “finally confronting the long-taboo question of whether SSRIs and other psychoactive drugs contribute to mass violence.” We fear that in 2026, he may turn his rhetoric into action. (Stephen B. Soumerai and Christine Y. Lu, 1/7)