Updated Blood Pressure Guidelines Frown On Alcohol Consumption

The guidelines, released Thursday, encourage doctors to recommend healthy lifestyle changes as a first course of action for the first three to six months before prescribing medication. Meanwhile, a study in China shows a link between lower blood pressure and a 15% lower risk of dementia.

CNN: New Blood Pressure Guidelines Recommend Skipping Alcohol And An Earlier Start To Treatment

The next time you get your blood pressure checked, expect your medical provider to be a bit more aggressive about high levels. And if you like a glass of wine with dinner or a cocktail on the weekends, brace yourself: New guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology released Thursday suggest you abstain. (Christensen, 8/14)

Stat: Another Reason To Lower Blood Pressure: Reduced Risk Of Dementia

A study in rural China demonstrating the power of intensive blood pressure control clinched the deal. The large, cluster-randomized controlled trial convincingly demonstrated that well-controlled blood pressure — below 130/80 mm Hg — lowered the risk of dementia by 15% and cognitive impairment by 16%. (Cooney, 8/14)

In other health and wellness news —

Stat: Antibody Drug Triggers 'Amazing' Tumor Disappearance In Small Trial

In a small study, an engineered antibody showed “amazing” promise in countering metastatic cancer. That is, according to a Phase 1 clinical trial published Thursday in Cancer Cell. Researchers directly injected the drug, which stimulates the immune system to attack cancer cells, into 12 patients’ tumors. Six of the patients had significant tumor reduction even in non-injected sites, with two experiencing complete remission. The research could lay the groundwork for new treatments for the most advanced cancer patients. (Paulus and Russo, 8/14)

MedPage Today: Mousse Sunscreen Makers Get Warning From FDA

The FDA is cracking down on foaming, mousse sunscreen products. This week the agency posted a handful of warning letters that it sent to companies over the marketing of such products. The companies were U.S.-based companies Supergoop!, Vacation, and Fallene along with Stockholm-based Kalani Sunwear and K & Care Organics from Israel. In the warning letters, the FDA called attention to the fact that the companies' respective products are "intended for use as an over-the-counter (OTC) sunscreen drug product" but have no FDA-approved application in effect. (Henderson, 8/14)

MedPage Today: Quitting Smoking Tied To Better Odds Of Recovery From Other Addictions

Smokers with substance use disorders (SUDs) who quit cigarettes were more likely to report recovery from their other addiction, according to a nationally representative cohort study. Among more than 2,600 individuals followed for 4 years, a fully adjusted model showed that a change in smoking status from "current" to "former" was associated with a 30% increase in the likelihood of SUD recovery (OR 1.30, 95% CI 1.07-1.57), reported Wilson Compton, MD, of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues. (Firth, 8/13)

Newsweek: Obesity Before Pregnancy Linked To Autism-Like Behavior In Kids

A mother's weight before pregnancy could be linked to autism-like behaviors in her children. This is the conclusion of a study by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, who found that obesity can trigger metabolic shifts that cause lasting epigenetic changes in a mother's eggs. (Millington, 8/14)

AP: Drinkmate Recalls Over 100,000 Carbonation Bottles Due To Explosion Risk

More than 100,000 Drinkmate carbonation bottles are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because they can explode during use, with several consumers reporting cuts and other impact injuries. According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall covers certain “Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles” sold individually or as part of the sparkling water maker’s “OmniFizz” starter kits. That includes about 106,200 bottles in the U.S., the safety regulator noted, as well as 5,000 in Canada. (8/14)

Also —

Stat: Brain-Computer Interface Researchers Decode Internal Monologues

Inner speech — the internal monologue in your brain as you think about what to say — can be decoded by computers and might one day help people unable to speak to express themselves, according to a study published Thursday. (Broderick, 8/14)

