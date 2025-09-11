US Has Worst Chronic Disease Death Data Among High-Income Countries

According to a study published Wednesday in The Lancet, the U.S. performed the worst in reducing deaths caused by chronic diseases. Germany wasn't far behind, while Denmark showed the largest improvement. Also: Insomnia ages the brain; beta-glucan fiber increases weight loss: and more.

CNN: Among High-Income Countries, US Shows Slowest Progress In Reducing Risk Of Chronic Disease Deaths, New Study Finds

Among all high-income Western countries, the United States has shown the worst performance in reducing the probability of dying from chronic diseases, a new study finds. (Howard, 9/10)

The Washington Post: Chronic Insomnia Associated With 3.5 Additional Years Of Brain Aging, Study Suggests

Persistent sleeplessness may be far worse than a passing annoyance — gradually unraveling memory and mental sharpness, according to new research. A study published Wednesday in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, identifies a troubling link: Older people who have chronic insomnia appear more likely to experience accelerated aging of the brain. These changes are revealed in both cognitive tests and imaging scans showing the altered structure of the brain. (Eunjung Cha, 9/10)

The Wall Street Journal: More Pregnant Women Are Turning To Marijuana. Many Cite Health Issues Behind The Controversial Decision.

Pregnancy was a complicated time for Tasha Taylor. The 33-year-old was already managing her bipolar disorder with a psych medication when she got pregnant. Then Taylor learned the prescription drug could hurt her baby. She decided to get off the medication, which led to night terrors. She’d wake up shaking from nightmares of her abusive ex-partner. She struggled to eat. Taylor went on to get a medical marijuana card. The cannabis helped her sleep during her pregnancy and tamped down feelings of mania. (Wernau, 9/11)

AP: Unproven Lyme Disease Tests And Treatments Are Proliferating

Lyme disease can cause serious harm, but so can bogus tests and treatments. The complexity of diagnosing the tick-borne disease has given rise to an entire industry of unapproved tests and unproven alternative treatments that experts say should be avoided, including lasers, herbal remedies and electromagnets. “It really is a buyer-beware situation,” said Dr. Robert Smith, a Lyme specialist at MaineHealth Institute for Research. (Perrone, 9/10)

ScienceAlert: A Type Of Fiber May Have Weight Loss Benefits Similar To Ozempic

Research on the microbes living in our digestive tract has triggered a 'revolution' in nutritional science. In the last few years, dietary fiber has become the "new protein", added to foods in abundance to feed our gut's microbiome and boost our health. However, a study on mice published in 2024 suggests that not all fiber supplements are equally beneficial. (Cassella, 9/11)

The Hill: Recall Expands To Shampoo, Deodorant And More Over Bacteria That Can Cause Sepsis

A DermaRite Industries hand soap recall has been expanded to more than 30 products, including deodorant, lotions, shampoo, hand sanitizer and more. The recall was initiated in July and was expanded recently over concerns that more of its products may include Burkholderia cepacia complex. Exposure to the bacterium could “result in serious and life-threatening infections,” the company said in a release. (Kaplan, 9/10)

KFF Health News: Climate Activists Cite Health Hazards In Bid To Stop Trump From ‘Unleashing’ Fossil Fuels

In 2023, a group of 16 young Montanans won a much-heralded climate change case that said the state had deprived them of a “clean and healthful environment,” a right enshrined in Montana’s constitution. Their victory in Held v. Montana, later upheld by the state Supreme Court, resounded across the country, showing that young people have a stake in the issue of climate change, advocates say. Yet, state policies to address the causes of climate change in Montana — home to large coal, oil, and natural gas deposits — haven’t changed in the wake of the case. (Robbins, 9/11)

