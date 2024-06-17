US Patent Office Takes Aim At Pharma Industry Pricing Strategy

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is targeting "patent thickets," a tactic used by companies to delay arrival of competing generic medicines, which typically cost less. Meanwhile, the CEO of Novo Nordisk is set to testify before the Senate about the high cost of Ozempic and Wegovy.

Stat: Patent Office Offers New Rule To Thwart Common Pharma Price Tactic

In a bid to prevent the patent system from being abused, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has proposed a new rule designed to stem the use of so-called patent thickets, which are wielded by pharmaceutical companies to delay the arrival of lower-cost generic medicines in the marketplace. (Silverman, 6/17)

Reuters: Novo Nordisk CEO To Testify In US Senate Hearing On High Cost Of Ozempic, Wegovy

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions said on Friday that Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen has agreed to testify voluntarily in a hearing focusing on U.S. prices for weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. A U.S. Senate health panel vote that was scheduled for its June 18 meeting, to decide whether to subpoena Novo to answer questions about U.S. prices for the blockbuster drugs, is no longer necessary and will be canceled, Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, said. (6/14)

FiercePharma: The Top 10 Best-Paid CEOs In Big Pharma In 2023

One surefire sign things are starting to balance out when it comes to C-suite compensation? The fact that a Johnson & Johnson helmsman has once again topped the list. (Kansteiner, Sagonowsky, Liu, Dunleavy and Becker, 6/17)

More on pharma and tech —

Fox News: Study Discovers 'Trigger Gene' In IBD As Researchers Seek Drugs To Prevent It

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) — which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis — affects around 3.1 million U.S. adults. The disease can cause debilitating symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, blood in the stool and more. Now, researchers at the U.K.’s Francis Crick Institute, working with UCL and Imperial College London, have discovered a genetic component — referred to as a "weak spot" in the DNA — that is present in 95% of those living with the disorder. (Rudy, 6/16)

Stat: Blood Tests For Circulating Tumor DNA Raise Hopes And Questions

The hope for many cancer patients who go through surgery is that they’ll be cured after the surgeon removes the tumor. The question that lingers is whether they got it all out — if the surgery happened in time before cancer cells scattered off of the primary tumor to seed unseen metastases or if some microscopic malignancy was left behind near the original cancer site. (Chen, 6/17)

The New York Times: How A.I. Is Revolutionizing Drug Development

The laboratory at Terray Therapeutics is a symphony of miniaturized automation. Robots whir, shuttling tiny tubes of fluids to their stations. Scientists in blue coats, sterile gloves and protective glasses monitor the machines. But the real action is happening at nanoscale: Proteins in solution combine with chemical molecules held in minuscule wells in custom silicon chips that are like microscopic muffin tins. Every interaction is recorded, millions and millions each day, generating 50 terabytes of raw data daily — the equivalent of more than 12,000 movies. (Lohr, 6/17)

KFF Health News: Americans With HIV Are Living Longer. Federal Spending Isn’t Keeping Up

Malcolm Reid recently marked the anniversary of his HIV diagnosis on Facebook. “Diagnosed with HIV 28 years ago, AND TODAY I THRIVE,” he wrote in a post in April, which garnered dozens of responses. Reid, an advocate for people with HIV, said he’s happy he made it to age 66. But growing older has come with a host of health issues. He survived kidney cancer and currently juggles medications to treat HIV, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes. “It’s a lot to manage,” he said. (Whitehead, 6/17)

