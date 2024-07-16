USDA Confirms Months-Old Bird Flu Infection In Oklahoma Dairy Herd
The dairy only recently sought testing after learning it could receive financial aid for lost milk production. Meanwhile, as we learn of a wider outbreak among dairy cows, the CDC is sending a team to Colorado to help manage that state's response to human and poultry infections.
Reuters:
Bird Flu Found In Oklahoma Dairy Herd, Showing Bigger US Outbreak
Oklahoma has become the 13th U.S. state to detect bird flu in dairy cows, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Monday, though the state said the infection happened months ago. The confirmation shows the outbreak was more widespread than U.S. authorities knew after the virus was first found in dairy cattle in late March. Bird flu has since been detected in more than 150 dairy herds nationwide. (Polansek and Patel, 7/15)
Kansas City Star:
Should Missouri Be Testing More Cows Amid Bird Flu Outbreak?
Despite cases being found in three neighboring states, Missouri has reported no Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) infections among cows since the first mammal cases were identified in late March. But the state is only aware of 18 cows that have been tested for the virus in that time. (Wallington, 7/16)
Stat:
Bird Flu Outbreak At County Fair Time: Precautions In The Dairy Barns
It was livestock check-in day at the Winneshiek County Fair, and the dairy barn was consumed with a kind of pre-prom anxiety. A cow named Daiquiri was lumbering back from the milking parlor, adjusting to a new schedule that would have her “mammary system” bulging for showtime. (Boodman, 7/16)
Also —
Reuters:
US CDC Sends Field Team To Aid Colorado's Bird Flu Response
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deployed a nine-member field team to Colorado to help the state manage a bird flu outbreak in humans and poultry. Colorado confirmed four infections and a suspected fifth case on Sunday.The CDC, in a statement dated July 14, said its team of epidemiologists, veterinarians, clinicians and an industrial hygienist was working to support Colorado's assessment of the outbreak and the human cases. (7/15)
KFF Health News:
5 Cases Of Bird Flu Reported In Colorado Poultry Workers, Doubling This Year’s US Tally
Five people who work at a poultry farm in northeastern Colorado have tested positive for the bird flu, the Colorado public health department reported July 14. This brings the known number of U.S. cases to nine. The five people were likely infected by chickens, which they had been tasked with killing in response to a bird flu outbreak at the farm. (Maxmen, 7/15)