Using Marijuana Daily For Years May Raise Head, Neck Cancer Risks: Study
Separately, researchers found FDA-approved anti-nausea drug aprepitant may help battle breast cancer, stopping its spread. The FDA has also approved an immunotherapy drug for endometrial cancer patients.
CNN:
Daily Marijuana Use Linked To Deadly Head And Neck Cancers, Study Finds
Using marijuana daily for years may raise the overall risk of head and neck cancers by 3.5% to 5%, according to a new study that analyzed millions of medical records. (LaMotte, 8/8)
CBS News:
Drug Used To Treat Nausea Could Help Prevent Breast Cancer From Spreading, Study Says
A drug used to treat nausea could be used in the fight against breast cancer. In a new study published in Nature, researchers at Rockefeller University discovered that activation of sensory nerves in breast tumors promotes cancer growth and its spread to other parts of the body. They also found that an FDA-approved anti-nausea drug called aprepitant could disrupt this pathway and prevent the growth and spread of breast cancer in mice. (Marshall, 8/8)
Fox News:
FDA Approves New Immunotherapy Drug For Endometrial Cancer Patients
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug for certain adult patients with endometrial cancer. Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) — made by British pharmaceutical company GSK — is intended for people with primary advanced or recurrent forms of the cancer, according to the FDA’s Aug. 1 announcement. It is an immunotherapy-based drug, which means it leverages the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. (Rudy, 8/8)
In news about vaping —
CNN:
How Do Teens Quit Vaping? Some Simply Send A Text For Help, New Study Shows
For teens who want to stop vaping nicotine, an interactive text message program was found to be effective at helping them quit. The anonymous program begins with this message: “Ready to quit? Text the date you want to quit for daily tips a few weeks before and after your quit date.” (Howard, 8/8)
Reuters:
Developers Of Vapes For Migraine, Asthma Will Need To Win Over Sceptics
A handful of North American companies which see potential for vape-like devices to ease migraines and respiratory diseases such as asthma have a long road to convince health authorities and patients that their products can be the future of inhaled medication. Two companies, Qnovia and MIIST Therapeutics, have developed vape-like devices based on technology used in existing medical nebulisers, which turns liquid medications into a fine mist. (Rumney, 8/9)