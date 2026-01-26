VA Workers Say Vets Lost A Champion Of Their Care After Minn. Nurse Killed
Alex Pretti, 37, spent his workdays caring for critically ill veterans in Minneapolis. The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses is encouraging nurses to "seek peer or professional counsel as needed." Meanwhile, Pretti's slaying has sparked a Second Amendment debate and a vow among Senate Democrats to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security, a move that could lead to a government shutdown.
Military.com:
Who Is Alex Pretti? VA Nurse Shot By Border Patrol During Minnesota Protest
Saturday's killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), by one or more U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minn., represented the end of a “life devoted to healing," according to his family, coworkers, and others across the health care industry. Pretti obtained his nursing license in January 2021 and worked in the ICU caring for critically ill veterans at the Minneapolis VA. He attended nursing school at the University of Minnesota and assisted on scientific research projects prior to moving to clinical work supporting critically ill veterans, according to reports. (Wile and Mordowanec, 1/25)
The New York Times:
Alex Pretti’s Friends And Family Denounce ‘Sickening Lies’ About His Life
He was a calm presence amid hospital chaos. A mentor who taught kindness and patience to younger friends and colleagues. A singer with a knack for dancing. A bicyclist who treasured the beauty of Minnesota. This weekend, the family, co-workers and friends of Alex Pretti, who was killed by immigration agents in a confrontation after he was apparently filming them, remembered his life, even as the circumstances of his death were debated on the national stage. (Minsberg, Knoll and Bosman, 1/25)
The Washington Post:
Minneapolis Shooting Scrambles America’s Gun Debate
With Americans split between those supporting the Trump administration and those backing anti-ICE protesters, multiple conservatives — including those strongly supportive of gun rights in the past — have justified Pretti’s shooting on the grounds that his carrying of a holstered gun showed he had violent intentions. Asked if Pretti ever brandished his gun, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem said Saturday: “I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign. This is a violent riot when you have someone showing up with weapons and are using them to assault law enforcement officers.” ... This position is at odds with the usual stance of many gun rights supporters, who often defend the rights of Americans to carry firearms in almost all situations. (Bendavid and Bellware, 1/25)
CBS News:
Bondi Seeks Minnesota Voter Rolls, Welfare Data To "Help Bring Back Law And Order" In Wake Of Shootings
Minnesota's secretary of state rejected a request from Attorney General Pam Bondi for federal access state voter rolls and welfare data, as tensions flare in Minneapolis after a man was shot and killed by immigration agents. (Montoya-Galvez and Walsh, 1/25)
Also —
CNBC:
Shutdown Odds Grow As Senate Republicans Won’t Remove DHS Funding After Pretti Killing
Chances for a partial shutdown of the U.S. government by the end of this week grew on Sunday due to outrage over federal immigration agents fatally shooting Alex Pretti in Minnesota, the second such incident this month. A growing chorus of Democratic senators warned that they will not vote for a massive $1.2 trillion package to fund federal government operations if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration enforcement efforts. (Downs, 1/25)