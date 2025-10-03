Venture Capital Firm Takes NeueHealth Private After $1.47 Billion Acquisition
Stockholders in May approved the deal for majority owner New Enterprise to take over the care management firm. More health industry news is about UnitedHealth, Humana, and Aetna.
Modern Healthcare:
NeueHealth Closes $1.5B Deal With VC Firm, Goes Private
NeueHealth closed on its agreement to be acquired by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates for an estimated $1.47 billion. The company is now privately held under the agreement. The care management firm, formerly known as Bright Health Group, signed a definitive agreement in December 2024 to be acquired by its majority owner New Enterprise, pending regulatory and stockholder approval. Stockholders approved the deal in May. (DeSilva, 10/2)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Group Sells 54 Home Care Locations To Pennant Group
Pennant Group acquired 54 home health and hospice locations for $146.5 million from UnitedHealth Group as part of the insurer’s recent acquisition of Amedisys. Pennant Group closed the deal with the insurer on Wednesday, according to a news release. The company said the locations are spread across Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. They are among 164 home health and hospice operations UnitedHealth Group agreed to sell in a settlement with the Justice Department in its bid to buy Amedisys. (Eastabrook, 10/2)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans Revealed
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services previewed the Medicare Advantage options available for 2026 on Tuesday. The Medicare Plan Finder tool that beneficiaries use to select coverage is live with the policies and prices health insurance companies offered for the coming plan year. The annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7. (Tepper, 10/2)
Bloomberg:
Humana Reaffirms Guidance After Key Medicare Scores Slip Out
Humana Inc. shares jumped after the company affirmed its earnings guidance for 2025, reassuring investors who have been blindsided by insurance companies’ outlook cuts this year. The company said its preliminary view of Medicare quality ratings are in line with its assumptions in a filing Thursday. (Tozzi, 10/2)
Stat:
UnitedHealth Names Duke's Michael Pencina Chief AI Scientist
UnitedHealth Group has tapped a Duke University artificial intelligence expert to be its chief AI scientist as the health care giant ramps up the use of the technology across its sprawling network of businesses, according to a memo obtained by STAT. (Ross, 10/2)