Viewpoints: A Bipartisan Reform Package Would End The Shutdown; Yes, There Are Autistic Amish People
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Government Shutdown Over Obamacare Could End With This Bipartisan Idea
The federal government is shutting down because Democrats and Republicans disagree about how much to subsidize Obamacare. Naturally, Democrats want to subsidize the health law more, and Republicans less. But thanks to a Biden-era legislative quirk, Republicans have a unique opportunity this year to reach across the aisle to address some of Obamacare’s most damaging flaws, in a way that makes health insurance more affordable for those who need it. (Avik Roy, 10/1)
Stat:
There's Autism Among The Amish, But Prevalence Is Hard To Measure
During the recent White House news conference linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to rising pediatric rates of autism, one of the president’s side comments caught my attention: He said that there is “virtually no autism” among the Amish. Since the Amish are a relatively isolated community and tend to avoid many modern technologies, there has been growing interest in whether autism exists within Amish populations, and what light that might shed on the condition. The truth is, very little systematic data has been collected on this topic to date. (Braxton D. Mitchell, 10/2)
Stat:
How The System Stands In The Way Of Women’s Health Innovation
Bill Gates’ recent $2.5 billion commitment to women’s health represents an overdue and transformative investment. But it’s not enough. (Veronica Adamson, 10/2)
The New York Times:
Kennedy Crusaded On Linking Vaccines And Autism. So What Happened?
In September, after months of mostly out-of-sight maneuvering, the Make America Healthy Again movement stepped forthrightly into the policy spotlight. The flurry of news marks a chapter’s end in the saga of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s public health reign: In just five days in September, we got the most substantive meeting of his reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, now stuffed with vaccine skeptics, and a much- anticipated Department of Health and Human Services announcement on the causes of autism, rolled out to much fanfare by the president. (David Wallace-Wells, 10/1)
The Washington Post:
The Real Problem With Tylenol (It's Not Autism)
Acetaminophen, commonly referred to by the brand name Tylenol, carries very real risks when taken in higher-than-recommended doses. It is the leading cause of acute liver failure in the United States and is responsible for 1 in 5 liver transplants. Public health efforts should be targeting these dangers rather than stoking unfounded fears of neurological harm. (Leana S. Wen, 9/30)