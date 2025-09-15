Viewpoints: A Covid Commission Would Prepare Us For Next Pandemic; MAHA Plan Will Make Us Sicker
Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Incredibly, This Covid Postmortem Never Happened
In June 2021, this newspaper published a call to establish a bipartisan, 9/11-type commission to review the covid pandemic response. The main goal was to prepare for the next public health crisis. Incredibly, four years later this endeavor has yet to be realized, though it continues to be urgently needed, especially before the next health catastrophe hits — whether during a Republican or Democratic administration. (Daniel Halperin, 9/12)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again Plan Would Make Americans Sicker
When President Donald Trump tapped anti-vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health and human services secretary, politicians on both sides of the aisle and many reputable doctors reacted with cautious optimism. They reasoned that any damage he might inflict on vaccine standards could be offset by his promised reforms to address chronic diseases. (Leana S. Wen, 9/12)
The New York Times:
FDA Director Marty Makary: I’m Cracking Down On Pharma Ads
American drug advertisements are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catchy jingles that drown out the fine print. It’s not education — it’s distraction by design. This is not how the practice of medicine is supposed to be. (Marty Makary, 9/13)
The Boston Globe:
RFK Jr.'s MAHA Report Won’t Make Children Healthy
If Americans want their children to live longer, healthier lives than their parents, the country needs a strategy that is as bold as it is honest — one that confronts our biggest threats, stands firmly on the evidence, and never compromises on the truth. The strategy report released this week by the Make America Healthy Again Commission is not that plan. (Ashish K. Jha, 9/12)
Stat:
The MAHA Children's Health Report Falls Short On Better Pesticide Regulation
After months of anticipation and two leaked drafts, the Make America Healthy Again Commission has finally released its second report, “Make Our Children Healthy Again,” outlining its public health agenda and strategy. (Dina Akhmetshina, 9/15)
The Boston Globe:
The Silent Goodbyes At The Free Psychiatry Clinic
We knew months in advance that the free psychiatry clinic would be closing, not for political reasons but for logistical ones. There was going to be plenty of time to reassure patients, transition them elsewhere, and say farewell. (Elissa Ely, 9/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Equity Must Be A Community Effort - Not Just Hospitals
Trust is fragile in America today. Confidence in government, media, schools and even the justice system has fallen to historic lows. Yet when people are most vulnerable, they still turn to one place: their local hospital. (Deborah Visconi, 9/15)