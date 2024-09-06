Viewpoints: A New Concept To Fight Cancer; Harris Can Leverage Common Sense On Health Care
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
A Bold Blueprint To Combat Cancer
While deaths from cancer are decreasing in the United States, the number of patients with newly diagnosed cancers continues to grow at an alarming rate. More than 2 million Americans are projected to receive a new diagnosis of cancer in 2024. Rates of cancers — including breast, prostate, uterine, pancreatic, liver, kidney, and skin — are growing, and some cancers — colon, cervical, and oral — are rising in younger adults. (David Ryan, Daphne Haas-Kogan, and Gerard Doherty, 9/5)
The Boston Globe:
Harris Can Use Her Health Care Flip-Flop In Her Favor
Vice President Kamala Harris would do well to take some counsel from economist John Maynard Keynes and apply it to her health care flip-flop. Done right, that could help her reassure Americans of her common sense — and put Donald Trump on the defensive on a vital issue. (Scot Lehigh, 9/5)
Stat:
Mental Health Questions Trump-Harris Debate Moderators Must Ask
As the mom of three young adults, I am worried about their economic future — their ability to get jobs and afford homes. But I am equally concerned about their mental health and well-being. A 2022 national survey found that approximately half of young people ages 18-25 have a mental illness, substance use disorder, or both. (Mary Giliberti, 9/6)
The Washington Post:
Forget Trump’s IVF Promises. The GOP Has Contempt For Fertility Care.
Donald Trump last week promised universal, free access to in vitro fertilization treatments. But as always, pay more attention to what politicians do than to what they say. And his past presidential record suggests that a second Trump term would be unequivocally bad for access to fertility care. (Catherine Rampell, 9/5)
Stat:
Gazan Children Must Be Vaccinated Against Measles
We have each worked on childhood vaccination programs in both development and humanitarian emergency settings for more than 40 years. In that time, we have seen a lot. The current situation in Gaza is as bad as it gets. (Robert Steinglass, Phillip Nieburg and Ron Waldman, 9/6)