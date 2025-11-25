Viewpoints: Anti-Vaccine Conference Exposed Growing Health Crisis; Portable Health Care Is The Future
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
I Went To An Anti-Vaccine Conference. Medicine Is In Trouble.
A journey to the fringe of MAHA. (Rachael Bedard, 11/25)
The Washington Post:
An Innovative Approach To Expanding Health Coverage Is Gaining Steam
A portable benefits program is the solution that meets the moment. (Patrice Onwuka, 11/24)
Bloomberg:
Republicans Need To Get Serious About Health Care
When the longest government shutdown in US history ended this month, Republicans mostly got what they wanted: A spending bill was passed, the government was reopened and Democrats' main demand - a deal to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies- was deferred. Now Republicans must deliver on a health-care compromise, lest millions of Americans get stuck with big bills come January. (11/25)
Stat:
My Chronic Disease Isn’t A ‘Journey,’ It’s A Bad Trip
Like an estimated 20 million Americans, I have an incurable post-acute infection syndrome that goes by the name of long Covid. Some people refer to the long Covid experience as a “journey.” I wish they would stop. I’m pinned down by it, stuck with it. I feel like I’m getting nowhere. (Peter Swenson, 11/25)
Stat:
Why Lung Cancer Screening So Often Fails
For years, federal policymakers have tweaked lung cancer screening guidelines as if the barrier to saving lives is a math problem. Add a few years to the eligibility age. Drop a few pack-years — a measure combining how much and how long someone has smoked. Remove a quit-time rule. Repeat. (Lisa Carter-Bawa, 11/25)