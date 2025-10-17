Viewpoints: Autism Spectrum Needs Subtypes; Perimenopause Is More Than Hot Flashes And Mood Swings
The New York Times:
The Autism Spectrum Is Too Broad
In 2021, a Lancet commission report on the future of autism research and care introduced the term “profound autism” for individuals requiring round-the-clock care, with an I.Q. below 50 or minimal verbal ability or both. Just over a quarter of people with autism would qualify. (Emily May, 10/16)
The Boston Globe:
Perimenopause Caused Me Cognitive Problems — But There's A Solution
A growing body of research shows that cognitive problems during perimenopause are widespread and clinically significant, and they diminish quality of life. Verbal learning and memory are the most negatively affected areas, followed closely by processing speed, attention, and working memory. (Olivia Campbell, 10/17)
The Washington Post:
FDA Should Require Prescription Drug Ads To Quantify Benefits, Harms
After years of passivity, the Food and Drug Administration announced in September that it is “no longer asleep at the wheel” — yes, that’s a real quote from the announcement — on drug ads. In an extraordinary burst of regulatory activity, the agency issued dozens of warning letters to companies about ads “filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catchy jingles” implying that “a drug will instantly transform you into singing and dancing endlessly.” (Steven Woloshin and Baruch Fischhoff, 10/16)
The Marshall Project:
What Being A Mortician To Homicide Victims Taught Me About Grief
Getting an education in death was almost like free therapy, if that makes sense, because I was learning how to help people in my exact situation. And the beauty was that, by learning how to help them, I was able to help myself. So what I do now is try to educate people when I’m meeting with them, let them know that it’s OK to feel your feelings, and to be comfortable in that, even though it's uncomfortable. When you understand what it is that you're going through, it doesn't make it easier, but it makes it a little more bearable. (Shamari Jackson, 10/17)
The War Horse:
I Was Exposed To 150 Blasts While Deployed To Iraq. My Brain Was Changed
The one thing you cannot escape in your life is yourself. You can really try, though. I spent four years after my deployment trying. Alcohol, work, and being buried in more work did a decent job of it. Then I had a baby and exited active duty. Once I became a civilian again, I realized there were a lot of things wrong with me. A lot. I couldn’t go to the grocery store without panicking. I couldn’t drive my car without anxiously scanning the roadside. Daily tasks had to be written down, or else I would forget. I compulsively cleaned my house and awoke every night from disturbing dreams. Did the blasts really affect my brain that severely? (Katie Strain, 10/15)