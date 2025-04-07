Viewpoints: Can Covid Increase Risk Of Alzheimer’s? FDA’s Priority Review Voucher Program Is Worth Renewal
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Brain Fog Doesn't Mean You're Going To Get Alzheimer's Disease
The phrase “brain fog” has exploded in our collective lexicon in recent years, along with complaints and concerns about “senior moments,” forgotten names, lost items, an inability to focus and clouded thinking. To add to our common distress, a recent Bloomberg News explainer highlighted several studies showing that Covid-19 damaged our brains by shrinking their volume, diminishing our cognitive performance, and increasing the presence of protein deposits associated with Alzheimer’s disease. (F.D. Flam, 4/6)
Stat:
Renew The FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Incentive Program
Thousands of children’s lives have been saved by a cost-free government initiative that expired last December. Congress needs to renew this program quickly because too many babies are dying needlessly. (Neil Kumar, 4/7)
Stat:
Don't Overlook The Continued Threat Of Cuts To Universities' Indirect Research Costs
In February, the National Institutes of Health announced a sudden cut in the level at which it would reimburse research universities for these up-front expenses to conduct federal research. While the action is currently being blocked by the federal courts (after the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, and the American Council on Education; a coalition of other higher-education organizations; and a group of state attorneys general filed lawsuits), the issue is far from settled — on Friday, a judge made the preliminary injunction permanent in a move requested by both sides of the suit. Similar cuts from other science-funding agencies may be coming down the pike. (Barbara R. Snyder, 4/7)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Has Thrown Out The Playbook To Fight Measles
There is well-known playbook for stopping measles outbreaks. It takes hard work, because measles is so contagious that 9 of out of 10 unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will contract it. Thankfully, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97 percent effective against infection. Containing the disease hinges on identifying unvaccinated populations, providing education on the importance of vaccination, and coordinating mass vaccination campaigns. (Leana S. Wen, 4/3)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas' Disability Group Home Caregivers Deserve Higher Pay
In Texas, many IDD caregivers remain shockingly underpaid. For our disabled family members, our caregivers and our communities, it is time to recognize the situation and provide adequate wages. Not only is this a moral imperative, but it will also save Texans money. (Franco Marcantonio, 4/4)
Dallas Morning News:
Don’t Change Telemedicine Rules For Animals
As a veterinarian for 45 years, with a variety of career experiences, I know that telemedicine — done right — is a tremendous tool for veterinarians, our patients and their owners. I also know the great dangers that go along with treating a new patient or group of animals without first closely examining an individual animal or performing an initial evaluation of livestock. But that’s just what a proposed new law would do. The fallout would endanger Texas’ nearly $15 billion-a-year food animal industry as well as our pet cats, dogs and parakeets. (Glenn Rogers, 4/5)