Viewpoints: CDC Might Change Its Covid Vaccine Recommendations; AI Fills The Doctor Shortage
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Covid Vaccines May Be Recommended To Fewer People. That’s A Good Thing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention might soon limit its guidance for who should receive a coronavirus booster shot. Such a change would be evidence-based and, if implemented correctly, might even boost uptake among vulnerable populations. (Leana S. Wen, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
Step Aside, WebMD. A Better AI Doctor Is Speaking.
You have probably consulted “Dr. Google,” too, writes health-care entrepreneur Michael Botta, and ended up “more confused or anxious” than when you began, which might make his argument in favor of artificially intelligent medical advice a hard sell — or perhaps a very easy one when you try it for the first time and receive a diagnosis of, well, not cancer. (Drew Goins, 4/22)
Stat:
The Destruction Of U.S. Science Must Stop Before It’s Too Late
I have been doing biomedical research for more than 30 years, since earning a Ph.D. in theoretical physics. I’ve published more than 340 papers that have garnered more than 100,000 citations. I was elected to the National Academy of Medicine because of my unique contributions. I don’t mean to sound boastful, but I know what I’m doing. (John Quackenbush, 4/23)
The Washington Post:
Want To Reduce ‘Waste And Fraud’? Reform Medicare Advantage.
Republicans in Congress have made a lot of noise about eliminating “waste and fraud” in federal health-care spending. If they were serious about this goal, they would start by overhauling something they long have championed: Medicare Advantage. (4/22)
Dallas Morning News:
Dallas’ HIV Crisis Is Growing. Texas Lawmakers Can Help Stop It
Dallas is at the center of an urgent public health crisis. The city has the highest rate of new HIV infections in Texas, according to AIDSVu, an interactive mapping tool. The numbers are on the rise. (Christopher Hamilton, 4/23)