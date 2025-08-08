Viewpoints: Climate Change Allows Tropical Disease To Flourish In US; Cuts To mRNA Funding Are Alarming
Editorial writers explain these public health issues.
Stat:
Climate Change Could Make Chagas More Common In The U.S.
In the heart of Illinois, while researching wildlife disease, I made a discovery that stunned me: More than half of the raccoons I sampled were infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease. Most Americans have never heard of it. But this neglected tropical disease is no longer confined to the tropics. It’s here, in the United States, spreading silently in wildlife. (Esther Onuselogu, 8/8)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr.’s Decision On MRNA May Be His Worst Yet
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to cancel $500 million in grants and contracts for mRNA vaccine development jeopardizes the health and safety of Americans — both now and for years to come. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/7)
The Atlantic:
Children’s Health Care Is In Danger
This summer, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Donald Trump’s sweeping second-term domestic legislation. The bill does not cut Medicaid, the White House insists. It slashes taxes and offsets the revenue losses by tamping down on what Republicans describe as waste, fraud, and abuse in the health-insurance program. (Annie Lowrey, 8/7)
The New York Times:
Stop Freaking Out About Seed Oils
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is right when he says that chronic disease is on the rise in America and that our food system is at least partly to blame. Where he and his “Make America Healthy Again” movement err is in relying on flawed evidence to target particular foods. (Emily Oster, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
This New Study Shows How To Reduce Your Dementia Risk
Funded by the Alzheimer’s Association and published in JAMA, this is the first large-scale randomized controlled trial to show that interventions such as diet changes, physical activity and cognitive exercises can help protect older people’s brains. (Leana S. Wen, 8/7)