Viewpoints: Collaboration Needed To Tackle Superbugs; MedPAC Would Protect Patients From Surprise Bills
Editorial writers discuss superbugs, medical billing, AI health applications, and more.
Harvard Public Health:
A New Model Of Drug Discovery Could Change The Game On Superbugs
A growing scourge of superbugs poses a grave threat to global health. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) contributes to nearly five million deaths annually and could result in more than $1 trillion in economic losses globally, every year, by the end of this decade. Bacteria are developing resistance to the most powerful antibiotics, and existing drugs could become obsolete. But a nontraditional model of drug discovery and development could change the game. Already, the model is working against one of the most notorious AMR offenders—Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes tuberculosis (TB). This unconventional drug discovery model has the potential to help accelerate the fight against other disease threats. (Mundel, 6/13)
The New York Times:
Even Doctors Like Me Are Falling Into This Medical Bill Trap
As of 2022, federal law protects patients from surprise bills if they are unknowingly treated by out-of-network doctors. But there is no federal protection for patients who are unknowingly treated in higher-priced hospital affiliates that look like normal doctors’ offices or urgent care clinics. (Danielle Ofri, 6/17)
The New York Times:
Surgeon General: Social Media Platforms Need A Health Warning
One of the most important lessons I learned in medical school was that in an emergency, you don’t have the luxury to wait for perfect information. You assess the available facts, you use your best judgment, and you act quickly. (Vivek H. Murthy, 6/17)
Stat:
Oversight Of Health AI Applications Should Be A Democratic Process
AI development is at a flash point; developers from some of the largest, most successful companies in the world are leaving high-paying jobs to start health tech companies. Providers, regulators, and industry leaders are (understandably) looking for regulatory frameworks to ensure AI applications are trustworthy and patient-centric. (Julie Yoo, 6/17)
Stat:
Health Care Issues Of Hypochondria, As Viewed By A Hypochondriac
A late-night Flomax commercial is sometimes all it takes for me to start spinning in a cycle of anxiety. If I don’t need Flomax to help me pee better, then I imagine I probably need a screening for prostate cancer. I’m a hypochondriac. I’m also a health care executive with insight into how the U.S. health care system works — and doesn’t work — which may contribute to my hyper focus on health. (Hal Rosenbluth, 6/17)