Viewpoints: Debunking The Most Stubborn Vaccine Myths; ChatGPT Shouldn’t Lead AI Health Care
Opinion writers examine these public health issues.
CIDRAP:
Vaccine Myths That Won't Die And How To Counter Them—Part 1
In consulting rooms across America, physicians face a challenge that no medical school prepared them for. A parent arrives with a list of concerns gathered from social media, podcasts, and well-meaning friends. The questions sound scientific. The language borrows from immunology. The citations reference real studies. And yet the conclusions are wrong. These parents are not ignorant. Many are educated, thoughtful, and deeply invested in their children’s health. ... The problem is not that these parents are asking questions. The problem is that they are receiving false answers. (Jake Scott, 1/15)
Bloomberg:
ChatGPT's AI Health-Care Push Has A Fatal Flaw
OpenAI and Anthropic have both announced big plans to enter healthcare, with a consumer-focused tool called ChatGPT Health and a version of the chatbot Claude that can help clinicians figure out a diagnosis and write medical notes. (Parmy Olson, 1/15)
Stat:
New CMS Innovation Model Must Define ‘Medicine’
As a physician, I recommend lifestyle modifications to patients every day: as a first approach for optimizing cholesterol levels, or to control blood pressure. Yet in a rushed office visit, that advice often feels too abstract, encouraging patients to follow the American Heart Association’s physical activity guidelines, or handing out a flyer on the DASH diet. (Vishal Khetpal, 1/16)
The CT Mirror:
Let's Stop Ignoring Abuse In America's Nursing Homes
Let’s tell the truth. Elder abuse and neglect in nursing homes is not a mystery, not a surprise, and not an accident. It is the predictable, inevitable outcome of a system that allows the squeezing of profit from the bodies of the elderly while far too often delivering poor care in return. And just when the crisis reached a breaking point, our federal government made it worse. (Michael A. D'Amico, 1/15)