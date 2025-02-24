Viewpoints: Doctor Apathy Caused By Extreme Exhaustion; Why Is There A War On Mental Health Meds?
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
Stat:
The Biological Basis Behind Physician Callousness
It was 5 o’clock in the morning, and I entered the room of my eighth admission. A thin man was reclined in bed, a breathing tube in his mouth. His wrinkled face was blanched of all color, and his eyes seemed to stare at the ceiling — the stroke was so severe he didn’t need sedatives to keep him calm on the ventilator. The neurosurgeons had already seen him, and interventions would not help. (Laura B. Vater, 2/24)
Scientific American:
Why Is The Trump Administration Villainizing Mental Health Meds For Kids?
A federal commission to examine U.S. chronic disease could undercut real treatment for kids with depression, ADHD and other mental health challenges. (Megha Satyanarayana, 2/21)
Stat:
Diagnostic Tests Offer Lessons For Reducing Fraud And Waste
There’s a thought exercise I like to do with my statistics students. Imagine a doctor who throws away all the swabs and just diagnoses every patient as sick. In one sense, the approach is accurate: No sick patient goes undiagnosed. If it’s harmless to tell people they’re sick, no problem. But it’s not harmless: Patients and families may face undue stress, isolate themselves, or spend a lot of time and money on unnecessary tests and treatments. (Lee Kennedy-Shaffer, 2/24)
The CT Mirror:
We Cannot Abandon Trans Youth In Connecticut
In February, President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting the provision of gender-affirming care to youth. The order has since been paused by federal courts. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions when it comes to gender-affirming care for youth. The youth that receive this type of healthcare have self-identified as a gender different from the one they were assigned based on the appearance of their genitals at birth. For many children, this incongruence between their biological sex and the way they perceive their own gender can cause serious distress. (Kim Adamski, 2/24)
Harvard Public Health:
Why Every Campus Should Have A Student Director Of Public Health
Student directors of public health serve as a vital bridge between students and university administrators. These student leaders collaborate with campus departments to champion proactive public health practices that meet student needs. Through leading targeted public health initiatives—such as advocating for increasing wheelchair accessibility across campus—they can enhance the overall health and safety of the campus community. (Elsa Wang, 2/21)
Stat:
Sloan Kettering, Top Cancer Center, Originally Funded By Carcinogen
In the spring of 1945, Alfred P. Sloan, the former CEO of General Motors, made what seemed like a magnanimous gesture. He donated $4 million to a modest research center on the east side of Manhattan and, in doing so, planted the seeds of what would eventually become one of the world’s premier cancer research institutions. By his side was Charles Kettering, a celebrated inventor and longtime friend, whom Sloan had convinced not only to donate additional money but also to help lead the new facility. (Daniel Stone, 2/21)