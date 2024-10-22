Viewpoints: Doctors Need To Be Trained On Climate Change Effects; Is Free Medical School Good Or Bad?
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
What 'Do No Harm' Means As Temperatures Soar
We trust doctors to be up to date with the latest developments in medical science. So it’s concerning that our future medical professionals aren’t being trained sufficiently or consistently on a very real threat to public health: climate change. (Lara Williams, 10/22)
The Atlantic:
The Perverse Consequences Of Tuition-Free Medical School
Six years ago, the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, in Manhattan, announced that it would become tuition-free for all students. The change was made possible in part thanks to a $100 million donation from Kenneth Langone, a Home Depot co-founder, and his wife, Elaine. (Rose Horowitch, 10/21)
Stat:
Family Medicine Doctors Need Abortion Training
Abortion restrictions spreading across the county have upended people’s ability to make decisions about their lives, families, and futures. While the overall number of abortions in the U.S. has gone up since the Dobbs decision, in large part due to the growth of telehealth abortion, those numbers don’t tell the stories of people who have to move heaven and earth to get this basic, essential health care. (Christine Dehlendorf and Jody Steinauer, 10/22)
The New York Times:
The Deeply Personal Price Women Must Pay For Abortion Bans
In Florida one day this spring, Megan Palmese and her husband put their two small children in the car and raced toward New York, hoping to arrive before her uterus ruptured and she bled to death. (Mara Gay, 10/21)
Chicago Tribune:
Will Glucose Monitors Become The Next Wellness Accessory? Abbott Laboratories Moves Beyond Diabetes With New Device
In recent years, smartwatches and smart rings have grown increasingly popular, adorning the wrists and fingers of consumers who use them to monitor their exercise, sleep and heart activity. Now, medical device companies, including north suburban-based Abbott Laboratories, are hoping health enthusiasts will embrace a new type of wellness accessory: wearable sensors to track glucose levels. (Lisa Schencker, 10/22)