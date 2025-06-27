Viewpoints: Draconian Abortion Ban Led To Adriana Smith Tragedy; Monarez May Disrupt Anti-Vax Agenda
The Boston Globe:
The Hideous Legacy Of The Conservative Supreme Court Decision That Overturned Row v. Wade
In 2019, Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia signed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act, the law that mandated that Smith’s body should be kept viable because she was pregnant. It was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court in 2020. “By banning pre-viability abortions, [Georgia‘s law] violates the constitutional right to privacy, which, in turn, inflicts per se irreparable harm on Plaintiffs,” Judge Steve Jones wrote in his opinion. (Renee Graham, 6/26)
The Washington Post:
The Woman Who Could Impede RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vaccine Agenda
Susan Monarez might end up being one of the most important people in President Donald Trump’s administration. As acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the nominee to hold the position permanently, she has the power to frustrate the anti-vaccine agenda of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (6/26)
Stat:
The U.S. Government Is Creating Mass Confusion About Vaccines
Let us introduce ourselves. We are the doctors you trust with your health and the health of your family across every stage of life, from the first checkups in infancy and childhood, to health care during pregnancy and adulthood, through management of chronic illness and aging. We are family physicians, pediatricians, internal medicine physicians, OB-GYNs, and infectious disease experts. Our commitment is not to politics, but to the absolute well-being of our patients and populations, and to providing them with best evidence-based health care. (Jen Brull, Susan J. Kressley, Jason Goldman, Steven J. Fleischman and Tina Q. Tan, 6/26)
The Washington Post:
I Co-Wrote The Anonymous HHS Report On Pediatric Gender Medicine
In May, the Department of Health and Human Services published a comprehensive review of treatments for gender dysphoria in minors that was swiftly criticized, in part because the names of its authors were withheld. I am one of the authors. (Alex Byrne, 6/26)
The CT Mirror:
Why I Travel To D.C. Each Year To Fight For Families Like Mine
Every year, I travel from my home in Connecticut to Washington, D.C. – not for vacation, not for business, but for something deeply personal: to fight for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. (Erin Mahoney, 6/26)
Stat:
How To Ensure The President Is Physically And Mentally Healthy
One year ago on Friday, the course of U.S. history changed. In his debate with now-President Trump, then-President Biden’s performance left many voters concerned that he was no longer up for the job. (M. Sara Rosenthal, 6/27)
The Baltimore Sun:
Healthy Sleep Is A Community Issue
Healthy sleep is often viewed as a matter of personal responsibility — setting a consistent bedtime, avoiding caffeine and limiting screen time before bed. While these individual habits are important, new research led by researchers at RAND and the University of Pittsburgh suggests that the neighborhoods we live in play a significant role in shaping sleep health. The study addresses the emerging concept of “sleep deserts” which highlights how socioeconomic factors can make restorative sleep harder to achieve, particularly in underserved communities. (Wendy Troxel, 6/26)