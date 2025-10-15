Viewpoints: Evidence Mounting On GLP-1s For Addiction; Upgraded Speculum Is Finally Female-Friendly
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The New York Times:
The Drug That Took Away More Than Her Appetite
The pilot program that includes Ms. Massarone is run by the Center for Addiction Science, Policy and Research, or CASPR, a nonprofit organization studying GLP-1 drugs for addiction. The group, which is not funded by pharmaceutical companies, wants to spur F.D.A. approval for such use, which the industry has shown little interest in pursuing. (Maia Szalavitz, 10/14)
Katie Couric Media:
The Speculum Is Getting a Much-Needed Upgrade
The tool your doctor’s using — the speculum — hasn’t been updated in 200 years and is, frankly, archaic. Unlike the current metal speculum, this new version is made of flexible, medical-grade TPV rubber, with flower-like petals that gently open the vaginal walls. The updated speculum can also be self-inserted — like you’d apply a tampon — or can be inserted by a health professional. It’s also easier to clean and is safer to reuse than the older design. This gynecological innovation couldn’t have come sooner. About 35 percent of women say they experience fear, anxiety, or pain associated with routine pap smears — leading some to delay or put off the important exam altogether. (Anushay Hossain, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
The New Dr. Google Is In. Here's How To Use It.
Adam Rodman, an internist and director of AI programs at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, believes the most valuable way patients can use AI is to better understand their health. Medical visits are often short, and patients might not have time to absorb all the information discussed. Afterward, they can turn to a chatbot to explain a diagnosis, clarify medical jargon and expand on points that need more context. (Leana S. Wen, 10/14)
Stat:
There Are Far Too Many Medicare Plan Choices
Nearly 69 million Americans who are disabled or 65 or older receive health insurance through Medicare. Most of them must select a private insurance plan to receive all of their medical benefits, prescription drug coverage, or supplemental coverage. They are about to receive a deluge of insurance company mail during the eight-week enrollment period that opens Wednesday, urging them to switch plans for 2026. (Wandi Bruine de Bruin and Jonathan Blum, 10/15)
Bloomberg:
Regeneron's New Gene Therapy For Deafness Looks Promising
A toddler born with a rare form of congenital deafness could hear whispers and her mom's voice after receiving a gene therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/13)