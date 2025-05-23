Viewpoints: GOP Medicaid Cuts Will Hurt The Neediest; Banning Fluoride In Water Is A Dangerous Decision
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
Make No Mistake, Republicans Are Trying To Cut Medicaid
The most important attempt to undermine Obamacare is also the most cleverly disguised. To restrict access to Medicaid — the federal program that Obamacare expanded and that covers medical costs for lower-income people, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities — House Republicans are proposing to add a work requirement to the program. (5/23)
The Washington Post:
What The Anti-Fluoride Campaign Is Really About
There’s a legitimate debate to be had about adding fluoride to drinking water. The practice has long been lauded as a victory for dental health because the chemical can strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities. But too much of it presents real health risks. (5/22)
Bloomberg:
Surviving An Appendectomy's Cost And Pain In The US And UK
Since I was a child, I’ve been terrified of appendicitis. There was no horseplay with my cousins and siblings after a meal. I suspect that myth was helpful to parents who wanted their children well-behaved in spite of post-dessert sugar highs. Still, everyone is born with an appendix and so we are all at risk one way or another. (Howard Choa-Eoan, 5/23)
Stat:
To Address The Pharmacy Crisis, Doctors Should Dispense Some Drugs
Big pharmacies are in trouble. In March, Walgreens announced that it had reached a $10 billion buyout deal with private-equity firm Sycamore — a price that was just a tenth of its $100 billion value a decade ago. In recent years, the big three — Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid — have closed thousands of stores nationwide. Smaller, independent pharmacies are struggling, too. A 2024 National Community Pharmacists Association survey found that nearly a third of these owners and managers were considering closure in the next year. (Patrick Aguilar and Matt Hoff, 5/23)
Stat:
Living Organ Donors Need Better Long-Term Medical Support
In 1975, my sister Robin, at 19, became a living kidney donor for our brother. A few years later, we backpacked through Europe. She later married, had two beautiful children, and launched a successful business. But the donation affected her long-term health. (Jane Zill, 5/23)
The CT Mirror:
CT’s Health Commissioners Should Support Overdose Prevention Centers
As the opioid overdose crisis continues to harm people across Connecticut, there is an urgent need to take bold action. One of the most promising solutions, supported by decades of evidence, is the establishment of overdose prevention centers . These centers save lives and provide comprehensive support to people who use drugs. (Katherine Hill et al, 5/23)