Viewpoints: Guns To Blame For US Youth Suicide Rate Growth; Why Are ACL Tears More Prevalent In Women?
Editorial writers discuss youth suicide and guns, ACL tears, caregiving, and liquid biopsy.
Bloomberg:
Youth Suicide Is Rising. Blame America’s Gun Obsession
Death by suicide has become the second-leading cause of deaths among 10-to-14 year-olds and ranks third among teens and young adults. Yet according to a new analysis, published this week in JAMA Network Open, 3 out of 5 adolescents and young adults who died by suicide had no known mental health diagnosis. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/31)
Stat:
ACL Tears Are More Likely In Female Athletes. It's Time To Find Out Why
Some of the world’s finest athletes were sidelined by a torn anterior cruciate ligament (the ligament that helps stabilize the knee joint) long before the torch was lit for the Paris Olympics. It’s time for more answers about why women athletes — of all skill levels and in all sports — disproportionately experience this painful injury. Women are three to six times more likely than men to endure an ACL tear. (Amy West, 8/2)
Stat:
Harris Emphasis On Caregiving Is A Policy Others Should Adopt
Kamala Harris, the current vice president and now Democratic candidate for president, made a bold statement in her inaugural campaign speech by shining a spotlight on caregiving. That issue is rarely addressed on the campaign trail even though it profoundly affects millions of Americans’ lives. Her vision for affordable childcare, paid leave, and dignified retirement resonated deeply with families grappling with the complexities of care. (Jason Resendez, 8/1)
Stat:
Now Is The Time To Build A Roadmap For Equitable Use Of Liquid Biopsy
The promise of scientific and medical innovation often comes with a downside: improvements in care benefit some people, but not all. Without concerted effort, that is exactly what could happen with liquid biopsy — an evolving technology aimed at improving cancer care using just a few milliliters of blood or other body fluids. (Gebra Cuyun Carter and Caitlin Kubler, 8/2)