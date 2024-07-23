Viewpoints: Here’s How To Combat Cyberattacks On Health Care Systems; We Must Prevent A Lab Leak Pandemic
U.S. News & World Report:
A Call To Action From 9 Former U.S. Cabinet Secretaries: We Need A National Effort To Protect Patients Against Health Care Cyberattacks
The severity and scope of these alarming attacks cause serious concerns for patients, providers and payers alike. The cyberattacks on Change Healthcare and Ascension Health earlier this year show that even the largest companies and health systems are not immune on this battlefront and can face billions of dollars in losses. (David Shulkin, Anthony Principi, Jim Nicholson, Louis Sullivan, Donna Shalala, Michael O. Leavitt, Kathleen Sebelius, Tom Price and Alex Azar, 7/22)
The New York Times:
How To Protect The World From An Accidental Pandemic
It’s been about a century since viruses were recognized as causing devastating human diseases. Since then, scientists and public health experts have diligently tried to reduce the threats they pose by developing vaccines and treatments, improving ventilation and more. (Tom Inglesby, Anita Cicero and Marc Lipsitch, 7/23)
Military Times:
Fixing The Military’s Overweight And Obesity Crisis
A service member being overweight impacts their ability to contribute to their respective unit’s mission. Statistics that reveal a continuing, alarming climb in rates of overweight and obesity in children and adults in America apply to America’s troops as well. Obesity almost doubled from 22% to 42% in U.S. adults between 1988 and 2020. Active component Army statistics show a current rate of obesity of 20%, with overweight soldiers comprising approximately 40% to 50% of the force. (Mary McCarthy, Tanisha Currie and Kevin M. Kilroy, 7/20)
Stat:
FDA Breakthrough Medical Devices Treated Differently Than Drugs
The Food and Drug Administration designates as “breakthrough” technologies certain drugs and devices. This designation helps expedite the development and review of therapies intended to treat serious conditions that may offer improvements over available therapies. (Richard Macary, 7/23)