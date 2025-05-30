Viewpoints: Insurance Coverage For Functional Health Makes Sense; To Be Clear, Influencers Are Not Doctors
Opinion writers examine these public health issues.
Newsweek:
From Biohackers To MAHA—Functional Health Is Having A Moment
With healthy living in the spotlight and the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement gaining traction, functional health should be leading the charge. Instead of meeting the moment, the topic of functional health has been pulled in opposite directions, losing touch with the everyday Americans it was designed to help. (Julia Cheek, 5/29)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Don’t Expect Real Medical Expertise From Online Pontificators
In recent years, the authority of medical experts has crumbled under the combined weight of disillusionment and the flood of information now available at our fingertips. The COVID-19 pandemic turned tensions between doctors and patients from a slow burn into a conflagration through public health missteps, shifting guidance and perceived conflicts of interest. In the vacuum left by faltering institutions stepped a new breed of self-proclaimed experts — podcasters, YouTube video creators and social media personalities who eagerly declared themselves the new emissaries of truth. (Venktesh Ramnath, 5/29)
Stat:
Immigration Crackdown, Medicaid Cuts Could Topple Long-Term Care
The U.S. is facing two major threats to long-term care, and either could topple our precarious system. These developments should worry Congress and anyone who supports an aging loved one or a family member with disabilities. (Rachel M. Werner and Amanda Kreider, 5/30)
Dallas Morning News:
Former Congressman: Foreign Drug Price Controls Are No Bargain For American Patients
Recently, the White House issued an executive order that could eventually tie U.S. drug prices to the artificially low, government-dictated prices in other countries. Some of my former colleagues in Congress are already pushing to codify this approach into law. That would be a serious mistake. (Michael C. Burgess, 5/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Raising The Bar In Healthcare Leadership Education
Healthcare leadership is fundamentally different from leadership in other sectors. While we can — and should — draw lessons from the service industry on customer experience, from technology on innovation and scalability, or from retail on aligning services to consumer needs, healthcare operates on a deeper, more human level. (Anthony Stanowski, 5/29)