Viewpoints: Is Universal Child Care Really Possible?; Seniors Who Depend On SNAP Are Struggling
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
The Atlantic:
Can Mamdani Pull Off A Child-Care Miracle?
I say this as a parent: Day care is great. Good programs enhance children’s cognitive development and school readiness, increasing educational attainment and improving health outcomes decades later. There’s “a mountain of scientific evidence that the early years are the most important,” Philip Fisher, the director of the Stanford Center on Early Childhood, told me. (Annie Lowrey, 11/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Don’t Forget The Seniors As SNAP Benefits Are Cut
Research from public health and nutrition experts — including recent studies in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics — has shown that older adults who maintain consistent nutrition have lower hospital readmission rates and fewer chronic-disease complications, saving taxpayers money in the long run. Yet too often, public policy focuses on short-term budgets rather than long-term health. (Candice Reed, 11/5)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missouri Should Follow Other States And Cover Lost SNAP Benefits
Say this for Gov. Mike Kehoe and the rest of the GOP power structure that controls Missouri: They have shown lately that when they decide to get something done, they can do it. Steal a U.S. House seat with an unprecedented re-gerrymandering stunt ordered by the White House? Check. Gut the voters’ ability to go around the Legislature by sabotaging the ballot-initiative process? Check. Move to reimpose a draconian abortion ban that those voters overturned just last year? Check. (11/4)
Chicago Tribune:
Rahm Emanuel Calls On Men To Be Part Of The Solution On Domestic Violence
Rahm Emanuel was our mayor. He was the U.S. ambassador to Japan. He’s a possible presidential candidate. He’s also a domestic violence advocate. Emanuel has co-founded the WINGS Men’s Alliance to End Domestic Violence alongside attorney John Sciaccotta, and the group’s mission is to mobilize men as allies, advocates and leaders to help end domestic violence by promoting accountability, compassion and respect in all relationships. “It’s time for every brother, son, uncle, and father to take responsibility for ending violence in our homes and communities,” Emanuel posted on X last Friday. (11/5)
The Washington Post:
He Shared His Weight Loss Online. Then A Million Strangers Chimed In.
Ethan Benard hit 660 pounds and decided to share his weight loss on social media. It got him sponsorships and fame. But also unkind comments from strangers. (Monica Hesse, 11/6)