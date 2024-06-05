Viewpoints: It’s Time To Update Laws On Food Allergies; Abortion Exceptions In Texas Are Too Complex
Editorial writers tackle food allergies, abortion laws, addiction, and more.
The Boston Globe:
State's Food Allergy Law Needs To Be Updated
In 2009, Massachusetts was the first state to pass a restaurant food allergy training law But the law needs to be updated. For the past three legislative sessions I have worked with state Senator Cynthia Creem, state Representative Carmine Gentile, regional nonprofit AAFA New England, and Food Allergy Research & Education in support of passing a common-sense, bipartisan bill that would expand and update the state’s food allergy restaurant training law. (Nicole Arpiarian, 6/5)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Abortion Exceptions Are Clear As Blood. Just Ask The Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court’s rulings leave the onus on the Texas Medical Board to provide guidance as perhaps the last lifeline left for pregnant women seeking emergency abortions. As we’ve written, the board’s initial proposed guidance failed to give physicians the protection some were asking for, including a clear, but not limited, list of specific medical conditions that would warrant an exemption to the abortion ban. (6/5)
The Boston Globe:
The State Says A Program To House People With Addiction Worked. So Why Is It Going Away?
Two programs in Boston to house people struggling with addiction were considered a success, which made the news of their impending closures a head-scratcher. After all, wouldn’t the state want to continue the programs if they were working — keeping people off the streets and giving them a pathway to recovery? (6/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Anatomy Of A Smear: Fauci Faces House GOP’s Clown Show About COVID
Here’s what we know about Dr. Anthony S. Fauci: As a staff member at the National Institutes of Health for 54 years and director of its National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, Fauci was a key figure in the development of therapies for HIV and ensuring that funding was available for the search for a cure. (Michael Hiltzik, 6/4)