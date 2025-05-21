Viewpoints: Lowering Prescription Drug Prices Will Harm Innovation; New Doctors Need PSLF Program
The Washington Post:
Trump’s Executive Order On Drug Prices Risks Future Innovation
President Donald Trump’s executive order to limit pharmaceutical prices is a mistake. To the extent that it succeeds in lowering drug costs for Americans, it will endanger the next generation of lifesaving and life-extending drugs. (5/20)
Stat:
Possible Changes To Public Service Loan Forgiveness Will Hurt New Doctors
This month I became the first physician in my family. Instead of preparing for celebrations, however, I found myself knee-deep in the federal student aid website. My plans for repaying back my federal student loans are on the operating table, about to be amputated by new legislation. (Kaley Parchinski, 5/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Is Leading The Way On Protecting Health Access
We all know the stakes. In just over a hundred days, the American people have been reminded time and time again that this administration does not want everyday people to have access to critical health care. (Lexi White and Lesley Lopez, 5/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
Navigating AI Amid A Mental Health Crisis
Artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction. It’s woven into the very fabric of our daily lives, curating our news, answering our questions, offering companionship through chatbots. AI has tremendous potential, however, it also comes with risks. As a psychiatrist and president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt, I recognize the importance of understanding the benefits and risks of AI and what we need to consider when incorporating it into our daily lives and treatment options. Because while it may offer convenience, we need to start asking: What impact is it having on our mental health? (Harsh K. Trivedi, 5/18)
Kansas City Star:
Silence Makes Our Mental Health Crisis, Isolation Worse
I came to California giddy. It was 1999 and the plan was to move from Boston for my husband’s medical fellowship at University of California San Francisco. What could be better than moving to the West Coast for one year? I was giddy about living in our tiny, sunlit rental in Chinatown. Giddy about exploring a whole new world of sights and experiences with our 2-year-old daughter. But in some private, hushed recess of my mind, I was most giddy about something else: a slate wiped clean; a world where no one knew about Danny. (Julie Fingersh, 5/18)