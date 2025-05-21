- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- 3 Things To Watch on Mental Health in Trump’s Early Budget Proposals
- Trump Won’t Force Medicaid to Cover GLP-1s for Obesity. A Few States Are Doing It Anyway.
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
3 Things To Watch on Mental Health in Trump’s Early Budget Proposals
President Donald Trump’s budget office says he’ll continue to fund the new 988 suicide prevention hotline, but documents sent to Congress offer clues — amid some mixed messages — about the administration’s approach to two pressing public health issues: mental health and addiction. (Aneri Pattani, 5/21)
Trump Won’t Force Medicaid to Cover GLP-1s for Obesity. A Few States Are Doing It Anyway.
Late last year, South Carolina Medicaid approved a class of medications known as GLP-1s to treat obesity, placing it among the few state programs covering these effective but expensive drugs. But access remains limited, even for patients covered by Medicaid, because of stringent prerequisites that must be satisfied before starting the drug. (Lauren Sausser, 5/21)
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (5/20)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHO BENEFITS FROM THIS?
Fast, faster, faster.
Pharma! Work faster! Safety?
Who cares? Just faster.
- Marge Kilkelly
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Future Covid Shots Limited To Adults 65+, Those At Risk Of Severe Illness
Revised FDA guidelines also require placebo testing on updated covid vaccines. The new plan has pediatricians concerned for young ones in their care, but one MAHA influencer says the new rules aren't restrictive enough.
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Poised To Restrict Access To Covid Vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration will permit use of Covid vaccines by adults over 65 and those with certain medical conditions in the fall, but may require additional studies before approving the shots for healthy Americans younger than 65, agency officials said on Tuesday. At this point, the additional doses offer “uncertain” benefits to many young and middle-aged people who have already been vaccinated or have had Covid, Dr. Vinay Prasad, the F.D.A.’s vaccine division chief, and Dr. Martin Makary, the agency’s commissioner, wrote in The New England Journal of Medicine. (Jewett and Mandavilli, 5/20)
Stat:
Worried Pediatricians Question New FDA Covid Vaccine Guidance
A new framework for Covid-19 vaccines announced by Food and Drug Administration leaders Tuesday suggests the agency will no longer approve new Covid vaccines for healthy individuals under 65, including babies, without data from new randomized clinical trials showing their benefit. (McFarling, 5/20)
Newsweek:
MAHA Influencer Slams Trump Admin COVID Vaccine Update—'Really Unfortunate'
The Trump administration announced a major change on Tuesday to U.S. COVID-19 vaccination policy: healthy children and younger adults will no longer be recommended to get an annual COVID-19 vaccine. While some celebrated the changes in recommendations, Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) influencer Diana Atieh was disappointed with the decision, as the vaccine is still recommended for other groups. (Mordowanec, 5/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Covid Rates Are Low Right Now, But Doctors Are Vigilant For A Summer Rise
The Covid-19 virus in the U.S. has largely faded from view. But it hasn’t faded away. National wastewater data shows low Covid-19 activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The weekly reported Covid-19 deaths in April were slightly down compared with the same time a year earlier, federal data shows. Still, more than 300 Covid-19-related deaths were reported weekly as recently as mid-April. (Abbott, 5/20)
Trump Warns Holdout Republicans To Stop Messing With Medicaid
Modern Healthcare reports that the president issued the message — using stronger language — during a private meeting with Republican lawmakers Tuesday. Other news on the megabill and Medicaid covers med school loans, ACA enrollment, GLP-1s, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Trump Warns GOP Hardliners: 'Don't F*** Around With Medicaid'
President Donald Trump warned holdout House Republicans not to tank his top legislative priority by demanding deeper Medicaid cuts during a private session with GOP lawmakers Tuesday. According to Republicans who attended the meeting in the Capitol basement, Trump offered a simple message to hard-line conservatives threatening to vote against the bill: "Don't f*** around with Medicaid." (McAuliff, 5/20)
Politico:
Republicans Close In On 'Big, Beautiful' Deal
House leaders are rushing to notch a deal with the various factions ahead of a scheduled 1 a.m. Rules Committee meeting, where the bill will be readied for floor consideration. Johnson has imposed a Memorial Day deadline for a final House vote and is holding out hope that things could be wrapped up as soon as Wednesday. (Bade and Hill, 5/20)
The New York Times:
Chip Roy, Demanding More Spending Cuts, Reprises Role As Ringleader Of G.O.P. Rebels
The Texas Republican is leading the conservative revolt against what his party calls its “big, beautiful bill.” Whether he will dig in or relent could determine the measure’s fate. (Edmondson, 5/20)
Axios:
Tax Bill Would Cut Availability Of Med School Loans Amid Doctor Shortage
A little-discussed provision on student loan policies in President Trump's massive budget bill would restrict borrowing for medical school and possibly exacerbate the country's physician shortage. (Goldman, 5/21)
Fierce Healthcare:
Catholic Health System Leaders Sound Alarm About Medicaid Cuts
Cutting funds to Medicaid will have a significant impact on people's access to care, a group of Catholic, nonprofit health systems said this week. In a Tuesday briefing hosted by the Catholic Health Association of the United States featuring members from Trinity Health, SSM Health, Providence and Ascension, hospital leaders referred to the “moral imperative” that they and Congress share to preserve the country’s safety net. (Gliadkovskaya, 5/20)
Fierce Healthcare:
How The DC Megabill Could Help Slash ACA Enrollment By One-Third
Understandably, the legislation plodding through Congress is most closely associated with reductions in Medicaid spending, but there is new scrutiny on how the megabill could impact the state of the health insurance marketplace. Policy observers see the next six months as hugely pivotal, with a series of actions and provisions potentially responsible for cutting enrollment in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange by one-third, said KFF President and CEO Drew Altman. Marketplace enrollment has increased 113% over the last five years to 24.3 million covered individuals. (Tong, 5/20)
KFF Health News:
Trump Won’t Force Medicaid To Cover GLP-1s For Obesity. A Few States Are Doing It Anyway
When Page Campbell’s doctor recommended she try an injectable prescription drug called Wegovy to lose weight before scheduling bariatric surgery, she readily agreed. “I’ve struggled with my weight for so long,” said Campbell, 40, a single mother of two. “I’m not opposed to trying anything.” In early April, about four weeks after she’d started taking Wegovy, Campbell said she hadn’t experienced any side effects, such as nausea or bowel irritation. (Sausser, 5/21)
KFF Health News:
3 Things To Watch On Mental Health In Trump’s Early Budget Proposals
Since President Donald Trump released his 2026 budget blueprint in early May, calling for $163 billion in federal spending cuts, much of the attention has focused on his slashing of foreign aid and boosting of border security. But the proposal also holds important clues — amid some mixed messages — about the administration’s approach to two pressing public health issues: mental health and addiction. (Pattani, 5/21)
Senate Panel Quizzes HHS Chief Over NIOSH, Disease Research, Other Cuts
Lawmakers concerned about various programs and funding questioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about programs and funding that would be cut if President Trump's proposed 2026 budget passes. Plus, what RFK Jr. had to say about farmers and lead contamination in Milwaukee.
NBC News:
RFK Jr. Grilled On Health Department Funding Cuts At His 3rd Congressional Hearing This Month
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. returned to Capitol Hill for his third congressional hearing in a week to face more heated questions from lawmakers about the drastic funding cuts his department has made as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government. Tuesday's hearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee centered on Trump's 2026 budget request for the Department of Health and Human Services, and within minutes, lawmakers expressed concerns about specific programs and funding that would be cut if the proposed budget passes. (Lebowitz, 5/20)
CBS News:
RFK Jr. Tells Farmers, GOP Not To Worry About His Report Targeting Pesticides
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought Tuesday to reassure farmers and one Republican senator about his upcoming report on how pesticides are driving up rates of childhood chronic diseases, acknowledging that chemicals like glyphosate that he has long criticized are widely used for growing crops in the U.S. "I have said repeatedly throughout this process, that we cannot take any step that will put a single farmer in this country out of business," Kennedy said at a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "There's a million farmers who rely on glyphosate. 100% of corn in this country relies on glyphosate. We are not going to do anything to jeopardize that business model." (Smith, 5/20)
CNN:
Kennedy Said A ‘Team’ Is In Milwaukee To Help With Lead Contamination. The City Says That’s Not True
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday that the federal government has “a team in Milwaukee” helping the city address a lead crisis in its schools. The city says that that’s not true and that it’s still not receiving requested aid from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood lead poisoning experts to deal with the ongoing contamination. (Goodman, 5/20)
On the World Health Organization —
Politico:
RFK Jr. Calls For Global Health Cooperation Outside The World Health Organization
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday called on other countries to work with the U.S. on global health outside of the World Health Organization, as he rejected the pandemic agreement WHO members just adopted. “We want to free international health cooperation from the straitjacket of political interference by corrupting influences of the pharmaceutical companies, of adversarial nations and their [non-governmental organization] proxies,” Kennedy said in prerecorded video remarks aired Tuesday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, an annual gathering of top health officials from WHO member countries. (Paun, 5/20)
The Washington Post:
China Expands Global Influence With $500 Million WHO Donation
China has pledged to give $500 million to the World Health Organization as Beijing is set to replace the United States as the group’s top state donor, expanding China’s global influence in the wake of Washington’s retreat from international cooperation. Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong told the World Health Assembly (WHA) that his country was making the contribution to oppose “unilateralism,” a trait Beijing often ascribes to Washington as relations between the two powers deteriorate. (Kuo and Chiang, 5/21)
In other health news from the Trump administration —
Bloomberg:
HHS Demands Drugmakers’ US Prices Match What Similar Nations Pay
The US Department of Health and Human Services is demanding that pharmaceutical companies cut drug prices to the lowest price offered to nations with economies that are similar to the US’s, the agency announced Tuesday. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump threatened drugmakers with regulatory action if they do not lower their prices to be more in line with what other developed countries pay. As part of that announcement, the White House directed HHS to release details on what prices the administration is hoping to achieve. (Cohrs Zhang, 5/20)
The 19th:
USDA Program Connecting Small Farms With Food Banks Is Ending
Oaks and Sprouts, Tonni and Graham Oberly’s family farm, got the email from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks just after five o’clock on the first Friday in March. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, had notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that it was ending a program that gave state, tribal and territorial governments federal dollars to stock food pantries from farms within a 400-mile radius. (Becker, 5/20)
Biden's Previous Prostate Screening Was At Age 71; Most Men Stop At 70
Experts say the former president's cancer diagnosis at 82 is not unusual given that current guidelines recommend against screening for men older than 70. Doctors also note that men with advanced prostate cancer could have had normal prostate-specific antigen tests before a sudden spike.
The Washington Post:
Biden’s Last Prostate Cancer Screening Was In 2014, His Office Says
Former president Joe Biden’s last known screening for prostate cancer was in 2014, when he was 71 years old and serving as vice president, a spokesperson for Biden’s office said on Tuesday. It is not unusual for men over 70 to stop having regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, the standard screening to determine risk of prostate cancer, physicians and experts say. (Bendavid and Diamond, 5/20)
The New York Times:
Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Is A Familiar Scenario For Prostate Experts
Some Americans say they don’t understand how former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. could have only recently learned that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. How could the former commander in chief, a man with access to high-quality medical care, not have known earlier that he had such a serious condition? Many prostate cancers are detected using a test called a PSA, and Mr. Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014, according to a spokesman, Chris Meagher. Guidelines from professional organizations that advise doctors and public health officials recommend against screening for men over age 70. Mr. Biden is 82. (Kolata, 5/20)
The Hill:
5 Things To Know About Kevin O'Connor, Biden's Doctor, After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
The news of former President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis is putting a spotlight on his physician, Kevin O’Connor, and whether he took adequate measures to monitor Biden’s health. Biden’s personal office said in a statement Sunday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two days prior after he was “seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.” (Vakil, 5/20)
Stat:
Biden’s Diagnosis Highlights Little-Noticed Rise In Late-Stage Prostate Cancers
The cancer diagnosis former President Joe Biden received was difficult — stage 4 prostate cancer — but has become more and more common in recent years. This trendline, cancer experts said, is not widely known, even among physicians, and points to a need to dispel myths about prostate cancer screening. (Chen, 5/21)
Delaware Legalizes Physician-Assisted Suicide
After almost a decade of debate on the topic, legislation signed Tuesday made Delaware the 11th state to allow medical help in dying. Other states making news include Missouri, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.
The Hill:
Delaware Becomes 11th State To Allow Assisted Suicide
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) signed legislation on Tuesday to legalize physician-assisted suicide for some terminally ill patients, making his state the 11th to allow medical aid in dying after nearly a decade of debate on the issue. “This law is about compassion, dignity, and respect,” Meyer said in a statement. “It gives people facing unimaginable suffering the ability to choose peace and comfort, surrounded by those they love.” (Crisp, 5/20)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
St. Louis Public Radio:
Experts Warn Of Lung Health Problems After St. Louis Tornado
Days after a deadly tornado hit St. Louis, experts say health problems and risks can continue for victims left in a natural disaster’s path of destruction. That includes respiratory issues such as asthma flare-ups and pneumonia caused by debris kicked up during the storm and building materials from destroyed or damaged buildings. (Fentem, 5/21)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Emergency Management Head Placed On Leave
St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer placed the head of the city’s emergency management agency on paid leave Tuesday following the failure to activate tornado warning sirens on Friday. Spencer put CEMA Commissioner Sarah Russell on paid administrative leave pending an external investigation into the actions of the emergency management agency when a deadly tornado ripped through the city, according to a statement the city released late Tuesday. (Ehrlich, 5/21)
CBS News:
Most States Don't Require School Emergency Plans For Disabled Students. They Feel Left Behind And At Risk
More than 7.5 million U.S. public school students live with a disability, according to a federal Department of Education data. A CBS News analysis found nearly 6.3 million of them live in states that do not require schools to make specific emergency plans for students with disabilities. Kira Tiller, who now attends college in North Carolina, was always worried about that when she was younger. She has epileptic seizures that could be triggered by the flashing lights from fire alarms. She's not only concerned about real-world emergencies, but even fire drills back at her Northern Virginia high school. (Geller, Hanson, Kelly, Sherman and Beard, 5/20)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Emergency Shelter: Healey Used 'Unlawful' No-Bid Contracts
Governor Maura Healey’s administration did not “adequately” prepare for the escalating strain migrant and homeless families put on the state’s emergency shelter system in 2023, prompting officials to deploy ”unlawful" no-bid contracts to feed and transport children, women, and others, the state auditor’s office charged Tuesday. In a scathing 74-page report, Auditor Diana DiZoglio said state officials excessively relied on multimillion-dollar no-bid deals with vendors, unnecessarily driving up costs when the demand for shelter “could have been addressed through alternative means.” (Gross and Stout, 5/20)
The Boston Globe:
Homelessness Among Seniors: Massachusetts' Hidden Crisis
Lisa Furr was mortified. She’d worked all her life, mostly as a personal health care assistant, and raised a family. But she suddenly found herself in her 50s without a home. She fled an abusive marriage three years ago, carrying what she could fit in one suitcase. Her weight and blood pressure shot up, her knees gave out, her ability to work declined, and, with little money, she resorted to alternately renting a room from a friend and couch surfing at her daughter’s home in Boston. (Lazar, 5/20)
In reproductive health news —
MedPage Today:
Waiting Period Extends Abortion Wait Beyond Mandatory 24 Hours
Mandatory 24-hour waiting periods between consent and abortion visits often resulted in much longer waits than required, a prospective survey study found. The median interval between the two visits was 3 days (interquartile range 2-7), but for 32% of respondents the interval was more than 7 days and for 6% it was longer than 14 days, reported Ashley Brant, DO, MPH, a Cleveland-based ob/gyn, in a poster presentation at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) annual meeting. (Robertson, 5/20)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Inside The Effort To Repair New Hampshire's Eroding Networks Of Rural Maternity Care
On a recent morning at Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s labor and delivery unit in Berlin, nurses are checking in on a patient. Noelle, who’s 32, was induced 39 weeks into her pregnancy. When her water doesn’t break, the doctor decides to artificially rupture the membranes. Within minutes, her baby’s heartbeat starts dropping. (Cuno-Booth, 5/20)
Facing A Crisis, UnitedHealth Turns To Its Former CEO To Shape It — Again
Stephen Hemsley returns to his old job at a difficult time for the company. Other industry news is on Oak Street Health, Prime Healthcare, Optum Health, and more.
Bloomberg:
The Man Who Built UnitedHealth Into an Industry Giant Now Has to Turn It Around
Stephen Hemsley never fully dropped the reins when he stepped down as UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s chief executive officer eight years ago. With the health giant in crisis, he’s taking back his old job – and confronting one of the toughest turnaround tasks any executive has ever faced. Widely credited with building UnitedHealth into the conglomerate it is today, Hemsley, 72, was reluctant to end his tenure as CEO in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity to describe internal company discussions. (Tozzi, 5/20)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
CVS Taps Dr. Creagh Milford As President Of Oak Street Health
Dr. Creagh Milford has been named president of CVS Health-owned primary care provider Oak Street Health. Milford succeeds Brian Clem, who joined Oak Street in 2015 and became president in 2019. Clem is leaving to spend more time with his family, a CVS Health spokesperson said. Milford will continue to be interim president of retail health at CVS until the company finds a replacement, the spokesperson said. (Hudson, 5/20)
Chicago Tribune:
Sens. Durbin And Duckworth Question Prime Healthcare
Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are questioning a California-based health system that recently bought eight Illinois hospitals, after cuts to services at several of those locations. The senators sent a letter to Prime Healthcare founder, chairman and CEO Dr. Prem Reddy on Tuesday expressing concern about the changes and asking him to answer questions about the health system’s plans. (Schencker, 5/20)
Modern Healthcare:
FTC: Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Must Limit Work With USAP
The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order Tuesday that requires private-equity owner Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe to minimize its work with U.S. Anesthesia Partners. The order also requires Welsh, Carson to notify the agency if it plans to acquire or invest in other anesthesia or hospital-based physician practices. The FTC filed a lawsuit against Welsh, Carson and USAP in September 2023 for allegedly violating antitrust laws. (DeSilva, 5/20)
Bloomberg:
Blackstone Leads Bidding For $1 Billion AGS Health Deal
Blackstone Inc. is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire revenue cycle management provider AGS Health from private equity firm EQT AB, people familiar with the matter said. Blackstone has pulled ahead of other bidders and could reach a deal as soon as the coming days, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value AGS Health at $1 billion or more, according to the people. (Chew, Kalesh, and Baigorri, 5/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Optum Health Struggles With CMS' V28 Change To Medicare Advantage
For two years, UnitedHealth Group told investors it was working through a key federal change to how Medicare Advantage insurance companies are paid. Now shareholders are wondering whether the industry giant was promising returns it couldn't deliver. In April, UnitedHealth disclosed that Optum Health's 2025 revenue would be $10 billion less than anticipated. The company attributed the reduction to new Medicare Advantage members whose health was improperly assessed by their former plan, a continued unanticipated rise in medical costs and a federal payment change announced two years ago. (Tepper, 5/20)
St. Pete Catalyst:
Mayor Says Moffitt Cancer Center Still Has A Home In St. Petersburg
The city recently approved construction of apartment towers on downtown property once earmarked for Moffitt expansion. Mayor Ken Welch tells the St. Pete Catalyst the cancer institute is not out of picture. (Parker, 5/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Value-Based Care Could Take Off If Home Care Worker Shortage Ends
Home care workers could hold the key to helping providers and insurers rein in costs and be successful in value-based care arrangements — if they can find enough workers. Johns Hopkins University, Aetna and Massachusetts announced initiatives last week to recruit and train more non-medical home care workers as an aging population is ratcheting up healthcare costs. The initiatives aim to raise the stature of these workers and improve their skills so they can help keep patients out of the hospital and lower overall costs. (Eastabrook, 5/20)
Stat:
Mental Health Apps Show Cost Savings, Boost Adoption Case
Developers of digital mental health treatments now have fresh economic data to help make the case for broader coverage of their apps. (Aguilar, 5/20)
In pharma and tech news —
Modern Healthcare:
Function Health, Prenuvo Go All In On Preventative MRIs
A new cohort of companies are selling preventative MRIs and blood tests directly to patients. Their pitches focus on extending patients’ lives by identifying tumors, cancers and other diseases earlier than traditional tests given by primary care clinicians during annual physicals. These longevity companies are part of digital health’s trendiest and most frequently funded categories attracting celebrity and established investors alike. (Turner, 5/20)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Devicemakers Amplify Electric Fields For Cancer Treatment
Medical devicemakers are tapping into electric fields as a new treatment for cancer, The Wall Street Journal reported May 16. For decades, electricity has been used to treat cardiovascular conditions and serious mental illnesses, but companies are now pioneering how electric fields and pulses can be used in cancer care. (Twenter, 5/20)
CDC Health Alerts Are Lagging As Diseases Spread
"We are functionally unable to operate communications," said one CDC worker. "We feel like our hands are tied behind our backs." Other news is on salmonella in cucumbers, measles, valley fever, and more.
NPR:
Diseases Are Spreading. The CDC Isn’t Warning The Public Like It Was Months Ago
To accomplish its mission of increasing the health security of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that it "conducts critical science and provides health information" to protect the nation. But since President Trump's administration assumed power in January, many of the platforms the CDC used to communicate with the public have gone silent, an NPR analysis found. Many of the CDC's newsletters have stopped being distributed, workers at the CDC say. Health alerts about disease outbreaks, previously sent to health professionals subscribed to the CDC's Health Alert Network, haven't been dispatched since March. (Eisner, 5/21)
NBC News:
Cucumbers Recalled After More Than 20 People Are Sickened In Salmonella Outbreak
The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales because of a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 20 people, including in California. The FDA said in a statement Monday that the cucumbers have been distributed to restaurants, wholesalers, retailers and distribution centers since April 29. The FDA is working to determine where the potentially contaminated vegetables were sold. (Alsharif, 5/20)
CIDRAP:
Texas And Georgia Announce More Measles Cases
The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) today reported four more measles cases since its last update on May 16 in the large outbreak centered in West Texas, bringing the outbreak total to 722. So far, 92 people have been hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at two. Based on rash-onset dates, cases have been declining since a peak in mid-March. Active transmission is still under way in seven counties, mostly in West Texas. The exception is Lamar County in East Texas, which has reported 19 cases. (Schnirring, 5/20)
NBC News:
Valley Fever In California: Climate Change Could Lead To More Fungal Infections
Valley fever, or coccidioidomycosis, is caused by inhaling coccidioides spores, a type of fungi endemic to the hot, dry climate of the southwestern United States. Climate change is creating drier soils that are inching farther east, expanding the range of the fungi. Valley fever is increasingly being diagnosed outside its usual territory and cases have been rising across the Western U.S. While Arizona still sees the highest number each year, California is closing the gap. (Sullivan, 5/20)
CIDRAP:
Multidrug-Resistant Shigella Outbreak In New Mexico Infected People, Primates
A paper published today in Nature Communications describes an outbreak of multidrug-resistant (MDR) Shigella in New Mexico involving humans and non-human primates (NHPs) from a local zoo. The outbreak of the highly infectious gastrointestinal condition, which stretched from May 2021 through November 2023, involved 202 Shigella flexneri serotype 2a cases identified by the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) in Bernalillo County, home to Albuquerque. (Dall, 5/20)
CIDRAP:
Family Likely Infected With Histoplasmosis In Bat-Colonized Cave
A new report describes how 12 members of an extended US family who toured a bat-colonized Costa Rican cave tied to a previous histoplasmosis outbreak returned with confirmed or likely cases of the fungal disease. Histoplasmosis, which primarily affects the lungs, is caused by inhaling Histoplasma spores from disturbed soil containing bat guano or bird droppings. Most people have no symptoms, but the disease can put infants and people with weakened immune systems at risk for severe illness that can be chronic or deadly if untreated. (Van Beusekom, 5/20)
CIDRAP:
Wisconsin To Begin Milk Sampling For H5N1 Avian Flu
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced yesterday that the state will soon begin mandatory monthly milk sampling for avian influenza as part of the National Milk Testing Strategy required by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA has been phasing in states for testing based on previous detections. Wisconsin is the nation’s second-biggest dairy producer and is among the 33 states that haven’t reported any H5N1 detections in dairy cattle. (Schnirring, 5/20)
UCSF's New Scale To Assess Brain Injuries Will Help Concussion Care
The new scale, called the CBI-M framework, will use clinical data like blood biomarker and imaging results, as well as the patient’s mental health and preexisting conditions, among other things. Also in the news: a new way to predict heart attack risk, and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
UCSF Team Develops New Brain Injury Scale To Advance Concussion Care
A team of neurologists led by UCSF scientists has developed a new scale for assessing damage caused by brain trauma that could overhaul the field of concussion medicine and help doctors better treat patients with both the least and most severe injuries, including those who are comatose and considered near-death. Health providers have been using the Glasgow Coma Scale to assess brain injuries for more than 50 years. (Allday, 5/20)
Stat:
Study Outlines Combination Method To Predict Heart Attack Risk
In what researchers hope could be a case of 1 + 1 = 3, new research suggests that combining a model to predict 10-year cardiovascular risk with an imaging test of coronary arteries could be better than either method alone at identifying people in danger of their first heart attack. (Cooney, 5/21)
AP:
Markers In Blood And Urine May Reveal How Much Ultraprocessed Food We Are Eating
Molecules in blood and urine may reveal how much energy a person consumes from ultraprocessed foods, a key step to understanding the impact of the products that make up nearly 60% of the American diet, a new study finds. It’s the first time that scientists have identified biological markers that can indicate higher or lower intake of the foods, which are linked to a host of health problems, said Erikka Loftfield, a National Cancer Institute researcher who led the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine. (Aleccia, 5/20)
Axios:
New Study Finds Exercise Declines Sharply At Age 49
New research says 49 is the age when physical activity markedly declines. Putting a number on when exercise drops off could encourage people to establish active habits early — before brain changes can make it harder to get moving. (Mallenbaum, 5/20)
The New York Times:
Is Red Meat Bad For Your Heart? It May Depend On Who Funded The Study.
In a review published last week in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists came to a concerning conclusion. Red meat appeared healthier in studies that were funded by the red meat industry. Of course, this is not surprising to anyone familiar with nutrition research, which often has conflicts of interest because of a lack of federal funding. But it is yet another example of how industry-linked studies might shape the way people understand, and potentially misunderstand, the health consequences of what they eat. (Legaspi, 5/20)
The Hill:
This 'Highly Toxic' Plant Is Spreading: How To Get Rid Of It
A highly toxic plant, that can be deadly if ingested, is spreading fast around the U.S. Poison hemlock (or Conium maculatum) is about to flower in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and can already be seen spreading along roadsides, fields and fence lines. Poison hemlock grows nationwide and can be spotted throughout the seasons, but its most rapid growth typically occurs between March and May. (Patton and Marichoux, 5/20)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Sam Whitehead reads this week’s news: Using “elderspeak” with seniors can be harmful, and independent pharmacists worry tariffs could force them to close. Jackie Fortiér reads this week’s news: CPR and defibrillator training can give people the skills to help others survive cardiac arrest, and doctors are using telehealth to help thousands of patients each month access abortion care in states where it’s banned. (5/20)
Also —
The Guardian:
‘World-First’ Gonorrhoea Vaccine To Be Rolled Out In England
A vaccine for gonorrhoea will be rolled out in England as part of a world-first programme, officials have announced. The move, hailed as a “landmark moment for sexual health”, will aim to tackle rising levels of the sexually transmitted infection (STI). Gonorrhoea cases in England topped 85,000 in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918, with warnings over some strains being resistant to antibiotics. (PA Media, 5/21)
Viewpoints: Lowering Prescription Drug Prices Will Harm Innovation; New Doctors Need PSLF Program
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Trump’s Executive Order On Drug Prices Risks Future Innovation
President Donald Trump’s executive order to limit pharmaceutical prices is a mistake. To the extent that it succeeds in lowering drug costs for Americans, it will endanger the next generation of lifesaving and life-extending drugs. (5/20)
Stat:
Possible Changes To Public Service Loan Forgiveness Will Hurt New Doctors
This month I became the first physician in my family. Instead of preparing for celebrations, however, I found myself knee-deep in the federal student aid website. My plans for repaying back my federal student loans are on the operating table, about to be amputated by new legislation. (Kaley Parchinski, 5/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Is Leading The Way On Protecting Health Access
We all know the stakes. In just over a hundred days, the American people have been reminded time and time again that this administration does not want everyday people to have access to critical health care. (Lexi White and Lesley Lopez, 5/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
Navigating AI Amid A Mental Health Crisis
Artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction. It’s woven into the very fabric of our daily lives, curating our news, answering our questions, offering companionship through chatbots. AI has tremendous potential, however, it also comes with risks. As a psychiatrist and president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt, I recognize the importance of understanding the benefits and risks of AI and what we need to consider when incorporating it into our daily lives and treatment options. Because while it may offer convenience, we need to start asking: What impact is it having on our mental health? (Harsh K. Trivedi, 5/18)
Kansas City Star:
Silence Makes Our Mental Health Crisis, Isolation Worse
I came to California giddy. It was 1999 and the plan was to move from Boston for my husband’s medical fellowship at University of California San Francisco. What could be better than moving to the West Coast for one year? I was giddy about living in our tiny, sunlit rental in Chinatown. Giddy about exploring a whole new world of sights and experiences with our 2-year-old daughter. But in some private, hushed recess of my mind, I was most giddy about something else: a slate wiped clean; a world where no one knew about Danny. (Julie Fingersh, 5/18)