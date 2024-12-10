Viewpoints: Majority Agree FDA Should Cover Alzheimer’s Care; Congress Must Reinstate Lorna Breen Act
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Kansas City Star:
Congress, Americans Want FDA To Cover Alzheimer’s Medicines
When our newly elected members of Congress take office in January, they’ll confront long lists of competing priorities. Some may find it difficult to know where to start. But voters’ wishes are clear on at least one subject. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly support policies that help patients with Alzheimer’s disease. (Neil Newhouse, 12/8)
Stat:
An Easy Way Congress Can Support Health Care Workers’ Mental Health
Health care professionals are the U.S. health care system. They’re at the heart of every life saved and every patient cared for, in return facing challenges and strain unimaginable to most of us. Yet, despite alarming levels of burnout and untreated mental health conditions exacerbated by the weaknesses of the system in which they serve, Congress has allowed the groundbreaking law supporting their mental health to expire. (Corey Feist and Trina Spear, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Home Residents Deserve Better
The pandemic gave much of the country a glimpse of the sorry state of some nursing homes. But there have always been troubled nursing homes, places you wouldn’t choose for a dear relative. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 12/9)
The New York Times:
The Power Struggle Behind Trans Youth Health Care
In this episode of “The Opinions,” the New York Times Opinion columnists Lydia Polgreen and M. Gessen discuss the historic Supreme Court case United States v. Skrmetti, its implications for gender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee and what it could mean for how the federal government interprets “equal rights” moving forward. (M. Gessen, and Lydia Polgreen, 12/9)