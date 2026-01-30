Viewpoints: Medicaid Ban Will Harm Hospitals And Transgender Youth; The H-1B Hiring Pause Is Bad For Patients
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Stat:
Gender-Affirming Care For Minors: Why Bioethicists Oppose Proposed Ban
In December, the federal government escalated its efforts to dismantle established standards of care for transgender youth by proposing to deny Medicaid funding to children’s hospitals that provide gender-affirming care. The proposal is currently under review, with the public comment period ending Feb. 17. (Ian D. Wolfe, Rafael Escandon, Meredithe McNamara, Sabrina Derrington, Emily Berkman, Amy Caruso Brown and Alyssa Burgart, 1/30)
The Washington Post:
Texas Freezes Out Good Doctors
Texas, with the blessing of the federal government, is freezing H-1B visa hiring in a way that will harm the ability of hospitals to bring talented foreign medical professionals to treat U.S. patients. (1/29)
Stat:
The New Food Pyramid’s Limited View Of The ‘American’ Diet
As a kid growing up in rural Oklahoma, weekday lunches were a decision minefield. My family didn’t consume beef or pork, a religious and social product of my parents’ upbringing as Hindus who immigrated from Pakistan. Those restrictions initially made for awkward encounters in the school lunch line, where I was often confronted by a hot meal of cheeseburgers or pepperoni pizza. (Vishal Khetpal, 1/30)
The CT Mirror:
Why My Daughter’s Rare Genetic Disorder Is CT’s Moral Imperative
Connecticut prides itself on strong schools, world-class healthcare, and a commitment to caring for its most vulnerable residents. We are a state that values education, innovation, and community. Yet for families affected by rare disease and disability, that promise too often collapses at the point of need. (Rachel Milloy Jasiczek, 1/30)