Viewpoints: Obamacare Comes Out On Top; Religious Exemptions For Vaccinations Should End
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
The Struggle Over Obamacare Might Be Ending. Obamacare Won.
The 2024 election still has big implications for health-care access and affordability. Yet both parties are moving away from their past extremes on the ACA. After a decade and a half of partisan wrangling, Obamacare won. (9/17)
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts Should Abolish Religious Exemptions For Vaccinations
Inquiring minds ask, first, whether religious beliefs that conflict with science should trump the risk of unvaccinated kids infecting their peers. Answering that question careens into another uncomfortable fact for anti-vaxxers and the vaccine-hesitant: No major religion opposes vaccination. (Rich Barlow, 9/16)
Stat:
DEHP Should Be Banned From IV Bags And Tubes Nationwide
In 2017, at the age of 42, Susan Whitehead was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer after discovering a lump in her breast. She embarked on a challenging path of treatment, including a recurrence with stage 2 cancer four years later. (Lisa Bailey, 9/18)
Stat:
It’s Past Time To End HIV Wonder Drug Experimentation In Africa
At the recent annual International AIDS Conference, a startling presentation about the newest wonder drug in HIV prevention brought a raucous standing ovation. Lenacapavir, a novel drug given as an injection under the skin every six months, was 100% successful in preventing HIV in adolescent girls and young women in two countries in Africa. (Mark Siedner and Rochelle Walensky, 9/18)
Scientific American:
Sitting In A Chair All Day Can Lead To Disease. Standing Up And Moving Around Every Hour Can Help
According to a growing body of research, the health problems associated with sitting—heart disease and diabetes, to name two—aren’t simply the result of these extensive periods on our keisters. (Lydia Denworth, 9/17)