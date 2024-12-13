Viewpoints: Ohio Should End Pelvic Exams Without Consent; Getting Meds Covered Shouldn’t Be This Difficult
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Doctors Shouldn't Perform Intimate Exams On Unconscious Patients Without Consent
Twenty-seven U.S. states require hospitals to give unconscious patients informed consent before students perform intimate exams on them for their training. Ohio is poised to become the 28th. (Ellena Privitera, 12/11)
Stat:
My Fight To Get Insurance To Cover My Pricey ALS Drug
When I was diagnosed at age 22 with ALS, a fatal disease without a cure, I knew I was going to have to fight for my life. I just didn’t know I would also have to fight against insurance companies denying me access to life-extending treatments. (Shelby Kinsey, 12/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Employers Can Slow Healthcare Cost Growth With These Strategies
Employers, the largest purchasers in aggregate of health insurance in the U.S., will need to make some swift and pivotal decisions for the new year, specifically on how to best meet the healthcare needs of their workers. (Ellen Kelsay, 12/12)
The New York Times:
UnitedHealth Group C.E.O.: The Health Care System Is Flawed. Let's Fix It.
Health care is both intensely personal and very complicated, and the reasons behind coverage decisions are not well understood. We share some of the responsibility for that. Together with employers, governments and others who pay for care, we need to improve how we explain what insurance covers and how decisions are made. (Andrew Witty, 12/13)
Stat:
Syrian Physicians Like Me Play A Vital Role In U.S. Health Care
When I left Syria in 2014, I had a dream of becoming a U.S.-trained physician. I quickly realized that the American dream is real and that hard work truly pays off. I completed my master’s degree in international health policy and management, along with my clinical training in both internal and vascular medicine, at highly reputable institutions. The U.S. health care system offered me these opportunities, valuing my commitment over my background or religion. Today, as I reflect on this journey and on the monumental changes in Syria, I feel deeply grateful for my mentors and everyone I’ve had the privilege to work with. I’m also not sure that it could happen today. (M. Ihsan Kaadan, 12/13)